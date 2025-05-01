Before long, she's leading a team of fellow misfits, including her own father Red Guardian (played by Stranger Things star David Harbour), against a powerful force that takes hold in New York City.

As is standard for a major Marvel blockbuster, Thunderbolts* will be beginning its run exclusively in cinemas, but a home release will follow – read on for an estimate of when the film will be streaming online.

How to watch Thunderbolts* in the UK – is it streaming?

(L-R) Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

No, Thunderbolts* is not currently streaming in the UK.

At the time of writing, the only way of watching the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie is in cinemas, where it will be playing from Thursday 1st May 2025.

The film will eventually be available to watch at home, although it could be some time before that option is available.

When will Thunderbolts* be released digitally?

Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian (David Harbour) in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Thunderbolts is likely to be released digitally in approximately two months' time, suggesting a release date to rent or buy in July 2025.

This is based on the release strategy of preceding Marvel films Captain America: Brave New World and Deadpool & Wolverine, which both became available via premium video on demand services approximately two months after their cinema release.

Typically, the home launch of a recent blockbuster film begins at a high cost of £15.99 to rent or £19.99 to buy digitally, but Thunderbolts* will eventually be available to stream for no extra cost via Disney Plus.

When will Thunderbolts* be released on Disney Plus?

Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts*. Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* is likely to be released on Disney Plus in late summer, potentially August or September, based on the precedent set by last year's Deadpool & Wolverine.

That box office juggernaut dropped on Disney Plus in mid-November 2024, approximately three-and-a-half months after its initial release in cinemas (in late July).

If Thunderbolts keeps to this timeframe, we could reasonably expect it to begin streaming on Disney Plus from mid-August to early-September, but that's just an estimate for the time being.

We'll update this page as more information about the Thunderbolts* home release schedule is announced.

Thunderbolts* trailer: What is the film about?

Thunderbolts* brings together a group of villains and antiheroes from earlier MCU projects, including Florence Pugh's Black Widow, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier and David Harbour's Red Guardian, to face a dangerous new threat.

Check out the trailer for the unconventional Marvel flick below:

Thunderbolts* is in cinemas from Thursday 1st May 2025.

