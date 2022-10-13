Despite the She-Hulk ending suggesting Jen and her green alter ego She-Hulk could have her own solo movie and a season 2 , nothing has been confirmed by Marvel as yet.

Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to an epic close, fans will be wondering what's next for Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters.

And it seems that things are very much in the air at the franchise, with She-Hulk's director Kat Coiro suggesting it would ultimately be up to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Disney

"You know, I leave that question to Kevin [that's Feige, not the AI in the She-Hulk finale]," she told RadioTimes.com, "because he balances the MCU in his brain, and who knows what plans he has for She-Hulk in the future."

As for whether she would return to Marvel, Coiro added: "I'm working on a new series at Disney Plus at the moment [The Spiderwick Chronicles], and I've got two films in the pipeline, but I would always come back to play in the Marvel sandbox."

Whether that sandbox is another season of She-Hulk, a potential solo movie or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Additional reporting by David Craig.

