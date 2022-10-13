Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to an epic close, fans will be wondering what's next for Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters.

Despite the She-Hulk ending suggesting Jen and her green alter ego She-Hulk could have her own solo movie and a season 2, nothing has been confirmed by Marvel as yet.

And it seems that things are very much in the air at the franchise, with She-Hulk's director Kat Coiro suggesting it would ultimately be up to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
"You know, I leave that question to Kevin [that's Feige, not the AI in the She-Hulk finale]," she told RadioTimes.com, "because he balances the MCU in his brain, and who knows what plans he has for She-Hulk in the future."

As for whether she would return to Marvel, Coiro added: "I'm working on a new series at Disney Plus at the moment [The Spiderwick Chronicles], and I've got two films in the pipeline, but I would always come back to play in the Marvel sandbox."

Whether that sandbox is another season of She-Hulk, a potential solo movie or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Additional reporting by David Craig.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus

