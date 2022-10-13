Unhappy with how her finale was progressing, including bizarre twists like a powered-up Todd (aka Hulk King) and the return of influencer nemesis Titania , Jen decides to have a word with the writers on the show.

Marvel fans have a lot to process after the jaw-dropping She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ending , which dropped hints at a second season and a solo Hulk movie as Jennifer Walters smashed through the boundaries of the MCU.

Navigating through the Disney Plus menu screen, she ends up breaking into Marvel's behind-the-scenes docuseries Assembled, where she finds the creative team who have been making her life so chaotic.

When she storms into the writers' room, the team are busy discussing ideas for She-Hulk season 2, with one person suggesting the whole thing should be an "extended dream sequence".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It becomes apparent that they aren't going to be able to make the changes she wants, so Jen goes over their head and speaks to Kevin (not Marvel producer Feige, but rather an artificial intelligence revealed to be making all the big decisions).

KEVIN (or Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus) allows Jen to make sweeping changes to the finale that had been laid out for her, including the removal of her cousin, Bruce Banner, from the final confrontation.

When we last saw Bruce, he was jetting off into outer space after being summoned by someone from Sakaar, the planet on which he was marooned in Thor: Ragnarok.

"But Bruce is supposed to return to explain what he was doing on Sak--," begins KEVIN, before Jen interrupts, telling him the show doesn't need that.

KEVIN adds: "But we were going to introduce--"

To which Jen responds: "Save it for the movie."

Mark Ruffalo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Disney

Related: Who is Hulk's son Skaar?

Of course, this could just be a throwaway gag, but given how Marvel fans have been so desperate for another solo Hulk movie since the character's resurgence in 2012's The Avengers, there could be more to it than that.

Actor Mark Ruffalo has previously said that, due to an old contract, Marvel Studios wouldn't be able to make a Hulk film without the full co-operation of Universal Pictures, which is why we haven't seen one since he took over the role.

More like this

However, that deal is rumoured to be coming to an end in 2023, which means that a Hulk movie could finally find its way onto Marvel's packed release schedule in the coming years.

The last solo Hulk film, and only one set in the MCU, starred Edward Norton in the title role

Could Tatiana Maslany co-star in the feature as She-Hulk? KEVIN implies that her future will remain on streaming.

"See you on the big screen," he tells her.

Jen asks: "Really?"

To which KEVIN bluntly responds: "No."

That said, She-Hulk fans certainly wouldn't grumble about more episodes of this zany legal sitcom, with Jen telling KEVIN towards the end of their conversation that she "has some thoughts about the direction of season 2".

These repeated mentions of a potential follow-up suggest She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is not intended as a limited series, unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so could continue if viewers demand it. Watch this space.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus - sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.