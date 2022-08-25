Is Hulk's son Skaar joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The first two chapters of the new Disney Plus series have seen a surprise resurgence for Sakaar, the remote gladiatorial planet that Hulk was found stranded on during the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has left comic book fans abuzz that some major Hulk storylines could soon be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In She-Hulk episode 2, we see the so-called Smart Hulk aboard a Sakaaran spacecraft and seemingly headed back there to deal with some urgent business – but what exactly could it be?

A leading theory is that the Hulk's son, Skaar, could soon be headed to the MCU, which could mean trouble ahead for Bruce Banner. Read on for details.

Who is Skaar? World War Hulk backstory explained

Skaar as he appears in Marvel's Hulk and the Agents of SMASH Disney XD via Getty Images

Skaar was born out of Planet Hulk, the storyline that inspired Thor: Ragnarok, in which Hulk was expelled from Earth to the farthest regions of space after being deemed too dangerous by the scheming illuminati. After winding up on Sakaar, just as he does in the film, Hulk becomes a champion of gladiatorial combat, rising through the ranks to challenge the oppressive leadership of the planet.

Not seen in the film, he also falls in love with a Sakaaran woman named Caiera the Oldstrong, with the two ultimately becoming king and queen after toppling the cruel former regime. However, their rule would not last long, as when the ship that Hulk was banished on unexpectedly explodes, it claims the lives of millions and leaves Sakaar utterly ravaged.

Among the fatalities is Caiera, who had been pregnant with Hulk's child at the time. In his grief and fury, he returns to Earth for revenge on those who cast him away in a storyline titled World War Hulk. Later, he learns that Caiera's final act had been to save the life of her son, who rapidly grew among the ruins of Sakaar (likely due to the gamma radiation in his DNA).

The spirit of Caiera remained long after her death and was a guiding voice through Skaar's early years, but ultimately, she denounced him after his reckless actions led to Sakaar's destruction and the deaths of its remaining inhabitants. Using her powers, she expelled him from the planet (like father like son), sending him to Earth.

To say that Skaar and Hulk have a rocky relationship to begin with would be an understatement – of course, they have their obligatory scrap upon first meeting – but things do ease between them over time. That said, Skaar remains firmly an antihero, and primarily keeps to himself in the Savage Lands; a region of the Marvel Universe where prehistoric animals still reign.

Is Skaar joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.

It's quite believable that Skaar could be joining the MCU, given the focus that the franchise has had lately on establishing successors to its existing heroes – either their biological children or other mentees.

Yelena Belova is already firmly in place as the new Black Widow, while Kate Bishop is primed and ready to step into Hawkeye's boots when Clint Barton begins his long-threatened retirement.

On the mystic side of the universe, Wanda Maximoff's children Billy and Tommy – also known as Wiccan and Speed – have been introduced, known to comic book readers as key players in the Young Avengers.

Most recently, Thor himself found adoptive daughter Love (see Thor: Love and Thunder), the resurrected offspring of his fearsome former adversary Gorr the God Butcher. Of course, she's just a child for now, but a time-jump could see her become a full-fledged hero in her own right.

Such was the case with Cassie Lang, daughter of Scott (Paul Rudd), who was aged up for Avengers: Endgame and has been again for her next appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she'll finally be suiting up.

It's a logical move for Marvel; while the comic books can keep the same cast indefinitely, human beings have the unfortunate tendency to age. A new generation is inevitable (as recasts and reboots seem to be off the table), which makes Skaar seem less like an 'if' and more like a 'when'. Watch this space.

