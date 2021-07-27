Stargirl season 2: release date, cast, trailer and latest news on DC Comics drama

Stargirl might have jumped ship from HBO Max to The CW across the pond, but the hit DC Comics show is staying put on Amazon Prime Video in the UK for its upcoming second season.

Premiering last summer, the superhero drama introduced us to high schooler Courtney Whitmore, who discovers a cosmic staff in her stepfather’s belongings that was once wielded by the late superhero Starman.

She takes on the mantle and quickly finds herself up against some dangerous magical enemies, forming a superhero team called the Justice Society of America to thwart their evil plans.

The Stargirl season two trailer has stoked anticipation with its ambitious action sequences and the introduction of a new Green Lantern, while The CW’s decision to renew the series for a third year well in advance is a notable show of confidence.

Read on for your essential briefing on all things Stargirl season two, including the Amazon Prime Video release date, cast, trailer and plot synopsis.

Stargirl season 2 release date

CONFIRMED: Stargirl season two will launch on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday 11th August, with new episodes being added to the service weekly.

The show will debut in the United States the night before, with American broadcaster The CW pencilling in a premiere date of Tuesday 10th August at 8pm.

In May 2021, a full three months before the new episodes were due, The CW awarded Stargirl an early renewal for season three, ensuring the story of Courtney and her superhero pals won’t end this year.

Stargirl season 2 cast

Brec Bassinger returns to the title role of Stargirl, also known by her civilian identity Courtney Whitmore. Bassinger is the third person to play the character in live-action after earlier appearances in Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow.

Co-star Luke Wilson also returns as stepfather Pat Dugan, who occasionally supports Courtney’s super-heroics in a formidable suit of technologically advanced armour known as STRIPE.

Meanwhile, the Justice Society of America will also be back in action in season two, portrayed by Yvette Monreal (Wildcat II), Anjelika Washington (Doctor Mid-Nite II) and Cameron Gellman (Hourman II).

Project MC2 star Ysa Penarejo will be suiting up as fresh recruit Jade, the daughter of Alan Scott’s Green Lantern, who will seemingly be following in her father’s footsteps.

We can expect some new villains to fill the void left by the Injustice Society in season two, with Nick Tarabay (The Expanse) and Jonathan Cake (The Affair) joining the cast as Eclipso and The Shade respectively.

TVLine shared the first look at Eclipso in Stargirl season two, a character who executive producer Geoff Johns described as “terrifying” at 2020’s New York Comic-Con.

First official look at Nick Tarabay as the villain Eclipso in ‘StarGirl’ season 2! 😈



(via: @TVLine) pic.twitter.com/uvsAkgqWXx — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) March 16, 2021

It’s yet to be confirmed whether Community’s Joel McHale will reprise his role as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, after that surprise cameo in the season one finale.

One guest star fans can look forward to is DC icon John Wesley Shipp, who will be reprising his role as Golden Age Flash – aka Jay Garrick – in the second season, in a move that will connect Stargirl more closely with the wider CW-verse.

Will Stargirl be different after moving from HBO Max to The CW?

When news broke that Stargirl would be moving from HBO Max to The CW in its second season, some fans became concerned the new broadcaster could bring sweeping changes to the show – from the cast to the story structure.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com last summer, star Brec Bassinger assured that there would be “as few changes as possible” in the transition from streaming to broadcast television.

She said: “As far as I know there won’t be any cast changes and I see a lot of people on Twitter and stuff being like, ‘the writing’s going to change’… but I want to tell them: Guys, Geoff Johns is still our showrunner and this is his passion project. Do you really think he’s going to let it change?

“And this is just an example, most of the other superhero shows it’s more of a villain-per-episode format – which is amazing, but our show is more of a season arc – and I know our season two is still going to have that season arc. So, as far as I know there’s going to be as few changes as possible.” Reassuring stuff!

Stargirl season 2 trailer

The first full-length Stargirl season two trailer dropped in July 2021. It sees the JSA search for a new place in the world following their season one triumph, as well as introducing a new Green Lantern. Watch below.

Stargirl returns to Amazon Prime Video UK on Wednesday 11th August.