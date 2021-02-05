When is The Expanse season 6 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Expanse has finally wrapped up its fifth season on Amazon Prime Video, which aired weekly on the streaming platform starting from mid-December.

The latest episodes of the sci-fi drama, which is set in a distant future where humanity has colonised the Solar System, focused primarily on the threat of Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander).

Following a devastating attack on Earth and the death of a longtime crew member, the stakes really have never been higher heading into the (supposedly) final season.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Expanse season six.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim.

When is The Expanse season 6 on Amazon Prime Video?

There’s no confirmed release date for The Expanse season six just yet, but the sci-fi drama has officially been renewed by Amazon Prime Video for what had initially been billed as a “satisfying conclusion”.

However, recent comments from Dominique Tipper on Entertainment Weekly Live have sparked speculation that the show could continue at a new home.

“Look, this is the end of the TV show on Amazon,” she said. “So, we’ll just have to see what happens.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that The Expanse has jumped ship, initially premiering on Syfy before the network cancelled it after three seasons, prompting Amazon to swoop in and add the show to its exclusive line-up.

What will happen in The Expanse season 6?

Amazon

The season five finale has set the stage quite nicely for what’s to come next, with Marco now firmly established as one of the most dangerous figures in the universe.

All eyes will be on his next move, but the crew of the Rocinante have more bad news to deal with following the death of Alex Kamal, which had been suspected following the departure of actor Cas Anvar.

When asked whether the character’s death was always planned or written in response to real-world allegations against Anvar, showrunner Naren Shankar insisted it was a “creative choice”.

“We started realising we’re telling a war story that wasn’t heavy because it didn’t have consequences,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And really the way to drive those things home is when you start talking about losing characters who are important to the audience.”

He added: “It gave realism and cost and a real sense of loss to this incredibly epic season. And from a dramatic perspective, it has tremendous ramifications going forward in how the loss of this very important part of the Roci crew hangs over every character in season six.”

The Expanse season 6 cast

With the exception of Anvar, whose character has been dramatically written out of the show, the main cast of The Expanse is expected to return for the upcoming season.

That means we can expect more from Steven Strait as James Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper and Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala.

In addition, expect to see the return of Keon Alexander as the formidable villain Marco Inaros, who has only grown stronger since his introduction in the fourth season.

The Expanse season 6 trailer

There’s no trailer for The Expanse season six just yet, but production is underway on the new episodes so we could well get our first look in the coming months.

The Expanse is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.