How many episodes are in 61st Street? Release schedule explained

Starring Courtney B Vance, Tosin Cole and Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, the series tells the story of Moses Johnson (Cole), a promising high-school track runner who’s accused of murdering a police officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

61st Street, the brand new series from Silk and Your Honour writer Peter Moffat, has started airing on AMC in the UK now, and it looks set to be a stirring and timely drama.

The show, which is executive produced by Michael B Jordan, has already got a second season in the can, with Courtney B Vance telling RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "Last year we shot for nine months on 16 episodes. And where we go in the second season is just so rich. You know, could it go any further?"

But how many of those episodes are in the first season? And what is the release schedule? Read on for everything you need to know about 61st Street season 1.

How many episodes are in 61st Street season 1?

Mark O'Brien as Johnny Logan and Patrick Mulvey as Michael Rossi Chuck Hodes/AMC

The first season of 61st Street will consist of eight episodes, meaning the 16 that have been filmed will be split directly in half.

This first season has already started airing and is set to conclude on 17th May 2022.

The show's official synopsis says that it is "a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system, as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence".

61st Street episodes release schedule

61st Street releases new episodes every Tuesday night at 9pm on AMC in the UK, which is exclusive to BT TV customers. The episodes will then be available for catch up on BT Player.

The release schedule for the series on AMC is as follows:

Pilot - Tuesday 29th March 2022 The Hunter and The Hunted - Tuesday 5th April 2022 Barefoot and Dangerous - Tuesday 12th April 2022 Chess Moves and Poker Chips - Tuesday 19th April 2022 Over the Wall - Tuesday 26th April 2022 TBC - Tuesday 3rd May 2022 TBC - Tuesday 10th May 2022 TBC - Tuesday 17th May 2022

We've yet to hear about an air date for the second season but it's unlikely that the two will be airing back to back.

Note that 61st Street has a slightly later premiere on AMC in the US, where it launches on Sunday 10th April and then airs weekly.

61st Street cast

Tosin Cole as Moses Johnson and Bentley Green as Joshua Johnson Chuck Hodes/AMC

The cast includes a whole host of famous faces, including Courtney B Vance (The Hunt for Red October, Lovecraft Country) as Moses' lawyer Franklin Roberts, Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) as Moses Johnson and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) as Franklin's wife Martha.

Meanwhile, Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Bentley Green (Snowfall), Mark O'Brien (Perry Mason), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Just Mercy) and Jerod Haynes (Chicago Med) round out the cast.

In his interview with RadioTimes.com Vance said of his usually level headed-character: "I love him for all his imperfections. There are times when, because he's human, he loses his cool as well."