Jonathan Groff on Mindhunter season 3: “I’ll be there in a second”
The Matrix Resurrections star has said that he respects David Fincher's decision to prematurely end the Netflix drama.
Published:
Jonathan Groff has spoken about Netflix’s Mindhunter coming to an end, revealing that he’d return for season three “in a second”.
The Emmy Award nominee, who currently stars in The Matrix Resurrections, played special agent Holden Ford in the David Fincher crime drama for two series before it was put on hold indefinitely back in 2020.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Groff said that he respected Fincher’s decision to conclude the hit Netflix show.
“To me, Mindhunter is Fincher. The whole experience for me was the honour and privilege of getting to work with him.
“So I’m not a sports person really at all, but it’s like the [1997-1998] Chicago Bulls. Do you go for another season with the team? Or do you just do what the general manager says? But if the general manager believes that it should stop, you have to go with the general manager. And this is how I feel with David.
“The minute he says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second. But I trust his vision and his instincts, and so I leave it always in his hands, as ever.”
He added that he’s sure his other co-stars would take the same attitude, saying: “I can’t imagine that every single person wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to go back.”
The psychological thriller, created by Joe Penhall, followed FBI agents Holden Ford, Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) as they interviewed imprisoned serial killers with the hope of using their findings to solve future cases.
