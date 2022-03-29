The series starts airing on AMC in the UK tonight (29th March) and sees Cole star as Moses Johnson , a promising high-school track runner who’s accused of murdering a police officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

Tosin Cole is appearing in his first TV role since leaving Doctor Who in new US drama 61st Street.

Starring alongside the former Ryan Sinclair actor is Lovecraft Country 's Courtney B Vance, who was quick to sing his co-star's praises in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com

"He's a very, very talented actor – you would never know that he was British from the way he handled himself in Chicago," he said. "But he's fun, he’s funny, he's very handsome - the ladies love him, the guys love him, he's very personable.

"You know, he falls on everyone well, and he and Mark O'Brien provided us with the levity. The two of them are so wonderful and Tosin especially, with his Londonisms and his English accent, we just loved him, we absolutely adored him."

Courtney B Vance as Franklin Roberts in 61st Street George Burns/AMC

61st Street comes from Silk creator Peter Moffat and is executive produced by Black Panther's Michael B Jordan. Vance plays Franklin Roberts who acts as Moses' lawyer in the courtroom drama.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vance has in recent years formed production company Bassett Vance Productions with his wife Angela Bassett, which he says is "hard at work to provide wonderful opportunities for folks of colour and the diaspora in front and behind the camera".

Read more: Could Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole return to Doctor Who?

61st Street begins in the UK on 29th March at 9pm on AMC exclusive to BT TV customers, and will be available to watch on catch-up on the BT Player.

The series launches on AMC in the US from 10th April. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.