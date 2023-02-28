Cox, who is set to appear in the upcoming sixth entry in the Scream slasher franchise , received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday (27th February 2023).

29 years after Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow first burst onto our screens as fresh-faced 20-somethings, the former Friends co-stars have proved they’re still the best of pals.

Aniston and Kudrow appeared alongside Cox as the trio reunited for the induction ceremony in Los Angeles.

The trio portrayed Monica, Phoebe and Rachel on the phenomenally successful '90s sitcom that ran for 10 seasons, until the series ended in May 2004.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. Leon Bennett / Stringer/ Getty Images

"We're very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family. Your sisters," Aniston said at the ceremony.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," she added.

"[Courteney] instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another.

"Those wise, wise words have stayed with me – I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day."

Writing on Instagram afterwards, Aniston shared an image of the trio featuring Courteney holding her award, which she captioned: "Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul. @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements."

In 2021, the entire Friends cast - Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc – all reunited for the first time on screen in over 17 years and looked back on the long-running '90s sitcom that made them stars.

The Friends reunion wasn’t a new episode, but rather a nostalgic and emotional retrospective with the cast appearing as themselves.

