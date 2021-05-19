Friends reunion trailer shows the gang reunited and promises laughs and tears

For the longest time, Friends fans might’ve felt like it wasn’t their day, their week, their month, or even their year, as the promised cast reunion got pushed back and back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, finally, it’s actually happening, with US streaming platform HBO Max dropping a funny and moving first look at the Friends reunion special.

The trailer sees Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) back together 17 years after the show ended – yes, you are old – and reminiscing about their time together on the smash-hit sitcom.

The preview also hints at a few special treats to come – including special appearances from Friends guest stars like Tom Selleck (Monica’s boyfriend Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Chandler’s on-off girlfriend Janice), and the cast reprising their old characters as they perform a table read of old scripts.

Reuniting on a recreation of their old set (Joey and Chandler, back in their old chairs!), the cast’s coming together promises to deliver some big laughs and some tears.

The special will also feature celebrity fans including David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, James Corden, BTS, Justin Bieber, Kit Harington, Cindy Crawford, and Reese Witherspoon.

Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max in America, but we’re still waiting for details on a UK broadcaster. Every episode of Friends is currently available on Netflix. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.