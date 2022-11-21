The comedian, who played Pete on the show for all five seasons, has revealed that he would "love" to do Outnumbered again.

It's been six years since Outnumbered – Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin's semi-improvised family sitcom – aired on BBC One, and while the kids may be grown up, star Hugh Dennis is keen for a reboot.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive Big RT Interview, Dennis said: "I would love to do more Outnumbered in whatever form."

He added that he already has an idea for a potential return to the show, where the children Jack, Ben and Karen – played by Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez – would have to care for their parents, Pete (Dennis) and Sue (Claire Skinner).

"Somehow in my head I kind of think we could do it where it's the other way round and they have to look after us. But we're not quite old enough yet."

Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez in Outnumbered. BBC

He continued: "I really loved doing that show. Indeed I've enjoyed doing almost everything I've done but no, I'd very happily do more Outnumbered."

The sitcom began airing on BBC One in 2007, with Skinner and Dennis starring as part-time personal assistant Sue and history teacher Pete, who are trying to balance their careers with raising their three unruly children in Chiswick.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Samantha Bond made several appearances as Sue's new age sister, while the late David Ryall played their elderly father Frank.

The sitcom ran for five seasons and returned for four Christmas specials, the most recent one being on Boxing Day in 2016.

Dennis recently said goodbye to Mock the Week, which came to an end after 17 years last month after the BBC decided to axe the panel show.

You can watch Outnumbered on BritBox – sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.