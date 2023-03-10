The film carries on directly from season 5 , and follows Luther – now behind bars – as he is haunted by a gruesome serial killer played by Andy Serkis .

With fans around the globe now able to watch Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix , following its brief release in UK cinemas, they will finally be getting a chance to see what Idris Elba's hero gets up to in this new iteration for the character.

While watching the film, fans may find themselves wondering just why it has been called Luther: The Fallen Sun specifically, as well as why this title never actually appears on screen. RadioTimes.com caught up with writer Neil Cross and director Jamie Payne to find out.

Read on for everything you need to know about the meaning behind the title of Luther: The Fallen Sun.

*Warning - contains mild spoilers for Luther: The Fallen Sun*

What is the Fallen Sun?

Idris Elba in DCI John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Netflix

In truth, it is not clear. The Fallen Sun doesn't seem to refer to a particular organisation, individual or event, and the words "fallen sun" are never spoken throughout the film's runtime.

There are of course options for what the title is referring to - could it be Luther himself, who has been disgraced and sent to prison? Could it be in reference to the darkness of Robey's plot? Could it be a play on words, hinting at the son of Corinne Aldrich who goes missing at the start of the film?

All of these could potentially be in the mix. However, speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, writer Neil Cross and director Jamie Payne were able to give us some greater insight into the choice of title...

Why is the film called Luther: The Fallen Sun?

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

When asked about the title, Cross admitted that "finding a name for the film was the single hardest aspect of the entire process".

He explained: "It's so terribly, terribly easy to roll over and give something a generic name. It seems fine in the moment, but you go on to regret it for the rest of your born days.

"So we had to find a title that belonged to Luther-land as we’d already established it, which sounded like it's an extension of the existing lore and universe, which in some way also teased the nature of the story within. You can imagine it as a book cover, it kind of teases at least the spirit of the events of the narrative.

"But the brave global world, this thing is released simultaneously all over the world. So it had to be somehow a title which both captured the essence of the lore, of the moment, of this particular story, which could also easily be translated into every [language]. So it was not an easy process."

Payne added: "Oh my god, I have to say, I'm glad that that didn't fall on my shoulders. Because you can only imagine how many titles we got through. There was a generating machine that went on for weeks."

Cross continued: "Oh, I have to say, I lost my mind. And I was doing that kind of William Burroughs thing where I was just drawing up words which in some way felt Luther-ish. And moving them around and going through lists of songs and then calling both of my sons saying, 'Is there a song I've never heard of that says Luther to you?'

"There were a couple of song titles but I can't remember what they were. Paradise Circus was one of the things which we considered, which is the name of the theme song. I still think that's a good title. The Calling, which is the name of the book [was another]."

So it seems that in the end, The Fallen Sun was chosen as the title for a host of reasons to capture the film's essence, rather than as a specific reference to a plot-point or character.

Why does the title card just say Luther in the film?

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Eagle-eyed fans may notice that when watching the film, the title card at the start does not say 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'. Instead, it just says 'Luther'.

RadioTimes.com asked Payne about this, and he explained that while The Fallen Sun was the chapter heading, it was always the team's intention for the title card to just say 'Luther', as it does in the series. It seems this will also be the case for any future Luther films.

Payne explained: "Luther, for me – the series – is made up of many chapters of a story. I'm really looking forward to, as a fan and hopefully as a filmmaker, enjoying the chapters to come.

"And I think because this is the beginning of a fresh relationship in a new space, I think there was a keenness, from Netflix as well, to kind of give it a chapter heading, as it were. But it's very deliberately just 'Luther' in the film."

