The trailer, which features sneak-peeks at Netflix 's upcoming films, sees Elba reprise the titular role of DCI John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun, which arrives on the platform on 10th March.

Netflix has teased the numerous blockbusters set to premiere on its platform in 2023, sharing a first look at Idris Elba's return to Luther .

"This is my case. I've got to make this right," we hear him say as he looks at the skyline of London.

The compilation trailer, which is set to a dramatic version of Lil Nas X's Industry Baby, also teases brand new movies starring Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Aniston.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will be starring as long-time best friends in February romcom Your Place or Mine?, while Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are reprising their roles as couple Audrey and Nick for a sequel to 2019's Murder Mystery.

Meanwhile, this summer, Jennifer Lopez will star as an ex-assassin protecting her daughter from danger in The Mother (12th May), before Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake comes "out of retirement" for Extraction 2 in June.

The trailer also teased Netflix's sci-fi comedy mystery They Cloned Tyrone, starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris, as well as Gal Gadot's spy thriller Heart of Stone and Kevin Hart's heist film Lift, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington.

As for 2023's autumn schedule, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a break from her Stranger Things and Enola Holmes characters to star in Damsel, a fantasy film in which she plays a princess due to be sacrificed to a kingdom's dragon.

We're also given a sneak-peek at Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in conspiracy drama Pain Hustlers, as well as a saucy look at romcom A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

The streamer delivered an impressive line-up of original films last year, with subscribers watching 82.1 million hours of Knives Out sequel Glass Onion and 148.7 million hours of Red Notice, Netflix's top film of 2022.

Luther: Fallen Sun will be in select cinemas from 24th February and on Netflix from 10th March 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

