The actress rose to prominence after her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things - which is due back on the streaming service very soon with its fourth season.

The star of Millie Bobby Brown continues to be on the rise.

Since then, Brown has also seen success in the form of Netflix's Enola Holmes in which she is the films' eponymous heroine opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes.

However, Brown now has a new movie in the offing with the streaming service - Damsel.

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's Damsel.

Netflix’s Damsel release date speculation

Damsel currently has no confirmed release date on Netflix.

However, if the film goes into production this year then we can expect it at the earliest of 2023 or 2024.

We will be sure to update you once the release date is confirmed.

Netflix’s Damsel cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Netflix’s Damsel.

Millie Bobby Brown

Nick Robinson

Angela Bassett

Robin Wright

Ray Winstone

Brooke Carter

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will star in and serve as an executive producer on the film, portraying the lead heroine.

Nick Robinson will star as a "handsome prince" in Damsel opposite Millie Bobby Brown Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett is also due to appear opposite Brown in the film.

Meanwhile, Love, Simon star Nick Robinson will portray Brown’s character’s dubious love interest, described as a “handsome prince”.

House of Cards actress Robin Wright will also star, along with Black Widow's Ray Winstone.

Finally, The Expanse actress Shohreh Aghdashloo also features in the cast, according to Deadline.

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Damsel?

There is no trailer for Damsel yet as Netflix only recently announced the project and major castings.

Once the film is well into its production then we are sure we will see some footage.

Rest assured, when it does arrive we will be sure to post the clip here.

What is Netflix film Damsel about?

Millie Bobby Brown will be the heroine in the film Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The film Damsel will be a fantasy film on Netflix.

The streaming service has revealed: "Millie Bobby Brown will EP & star in Damsel as a young woman who, after agreeing to marry a handsome prince (Nick Robinson), learns the royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon to repay an ancient debt."

The description adds: "Now she must outwit the beast and survive."

We can't wait!

