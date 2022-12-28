Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since its release on Friday 23rd December, Netflix revealed on Tuesday 27th.

One of the highly anticipated movie releases for the tail end of 2022 has undoubtedly been Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery .

The new Knives Out sequel has, of course, been watched over a staggering amount of hours but has actually missed out on the major debut hot spot.

Although 82.1 million hours is impressive, Glass Onion is Netflix's sixth-biggest film debut. It comes behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86 million hours) and The Gray Man, the Ryan Gosling action film that drew in 88.55 million hours this past July.

Those two releases hold Netflix’s number five and number four debut spots, respectively, since the streaming giant began releasing such records in 2021. The other top five rankings belong to Red Notice (148.72 million hours), Don’t Look Up (111.03 million hours) and The Adam Project (92.43 million hours).

Kathryn Hahn as Claire, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Edward Norton as Myles, Leslie Odom Jr as Lionel, and Kate Hudson as Birdie in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. John Wilson/Netflix

The new Rian Johnson film has only renewed conversations about collaborative cinematic releases, with Glass Onion being released for one week in cinemas and now, on Netflix.

Netflix did not report grosses, but distribution sources told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that it brought in around $13 million over the five-day holiday.

Although the new film may not be in Netflix's top five film debuts, there's no denying that the murder mystery has captivated audiences. With a brand new case on his hands, Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) returns as the elusive detective tasked with figuring out the complicated murders before him – and the secretive group of friends he's found himself in the middle of.

With a brand new star-studded cast as well, Glass Onion is very much its own entity of a film, according to film star Kate Hudson.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Hudson stressed that despite the connection to Knives Out, it was very quickly apparent that Glass Onion is very much its own thing.

"There was no question in my mind – I came in, like most audiences would come in, to see this next franchise picture of Knives Out thinking of the first one," said Hudson.

"And within the first 20 minutes of the read – and I think it's the same in the movie – you're just so out of the last film and you're so in with these characters and this whole new world that you're in."

A third Knives Out film has already been confirmed and is already in development.

