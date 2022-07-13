The Gray Man: release date, cast and trailer for Netflix action film

Looking at the personnel involved, it's not difficult to see why it cost so much money: the cast includes names such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas, while Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo take the reins behind the camera.

Ever since it started producing its own original content, Netflix has been putting significant sums of of money into its feature film output – and new action thriller The Gray Man boasts the distinction of being the streamer's most expensive movie yet.

And that's not even mentioning the fact that the globe-trotting adventure takes us to locations all across Europe – with some impressive set pieces unfolding in various cities from Prague to Vienna.

The film arrives on Netflix following a short exclusive theatrical run – read on for everything you need to know about when you can see it, what it's about and who else features in the all-star cast.

The Gray Man release date

As has been the case for several of Netflix's other big film releases, The Gray Man will debut exclusively in cinemas before becoming available globally on the platform shortly afterward.

For those wanting to catch it on the big screen, it will be released in select cinemas on Friday 15th July 2022, while Netflix subscribers who'd rather stay at home need only wait one week longer until Friday 22nd July.

The Gray Man plot

The film is based on a novel written by Mark Greaney – and indeed is intended to be the first in a franchise that will continue to adapt the author's Gray Man novels.

The official synopsis, provided by Netflix, teases: "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry, aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen, a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda has his back. He’ll need it."

The Gray Man cast

Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

As mentioned above, Netflix pulled out all the stops when it came to casting the film, with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas in the lead roles as Sierra Six, Lloyd Hansen and Dani Miranda respectively.

And they're not the only big names involved: Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page plays CIA bigwig Denny Carmichael, The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick is his colleague Suzanne Brewer, and Billy Bob Thornton stars as Six's handler, Donald Fitzroy.

There are also key roles for Indian superstar Dhanush, Narcos actor Wagner Moura, and four-time Emmy Award winner Alfre Woodard, while child star Julia Butters – who previously gave a scene-stealing turn in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – also features prominently.

The cast is rounded out by Callan Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, and DeObia Oparei.

The Gray Man trailer

You can check out a trailer for the film below – previewing all sorts of explosive action.

The Gray Man will be released in select UK cinemas on 15th July 2022, and will be available to stream globally on Netflix from 22nd July 2022.

