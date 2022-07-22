But equally as impressive is the wealth of locations that were used in the film, with directors Joe and Anthony Russo taking production to several different countries for a truly globe-trotting adventure.

New Netflix action flick The Gray Man is perhaps primarily notable for its incredibly starry cast – with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas all taking on major roles in the thriller.

But which locations were actually used? Read on for everything you need to know.

The Gray Man locations

In total, production took the cast and crew to seven different countries around the world: France, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Croatia, Austria, Azerbaijan and the US.

And while much of the shoot was done on location, production designer Dennis Gassner also built 21 sets inside a 1,200,000 square-foot former Boeing manufacturing hangar in Long Beach, according to the film's press notes.

The film's climactic castle battle was filmed at the historical Chateau de Chantilly, near Paris, with production taking place at night after the grounds had closed to visitors.

Interestingly though, the moat seen in these scenes was not actually in Chantilly, with Joe Russo explaining during an interview with Screen Rant that they "took the Chateau from France and placed it in a moat in Croatia".

Meanwhile, the film's blockbuster action centre-piece in Prague shut down a heavily-trafficked major square for 10 days – with the Russos claiming that the pandemic came as something of a blessing in disguise where that was concerned.

"I've gotta say this too: it's hard to thank the pandemic for anything but we did shoot during the depths of the pandemic so Prague was definitely quieter than it normally is," Anthony explained.

"So that was actually a big boon for us. To be able to move through the city and control parts of the city without it being typical busy, tourist-overrun Prague."

Ryan Gosling on the move in The Gray Man Netflix

And the Russos expanded on filming that scene during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, picking the location out as their favourite from the movie.

"We cannot watch the big set-piece that unfolds in Prague, the Prague square and the tram, without thinking about how grateful we are for the opportunity to be able to shoot in Prague like that," Anthony said.

"I mean, we had access to a massive section of the city in order to accomplish that scene. And look, there's not a lot of places that can support a film effort like that – you know, Prague, the Czech Republic, in general, is super film friendly, very film savvy.

"They have great crews there, great support systems. And we were able to pull that off during the pandemic, which is, I think, a real testament to everybody."

The Gray Man is available to stream on Netflix.

