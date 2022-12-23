Given the unpredictable nature of the film, you might wonder if the star-studded Glass Onion cast themselves were able to solve the mystery when they were first handed the script – but according to Kate Hudson, it was far too tricky to crack during a first read through.

Rian Johnson loves to keep his audiences guessing, and Glass Onion – the sequel to his hit 2019 whodunnit Knives Out – once again packs a whole load of twists and turns into its runtime.

"I'm such a slow reader that I had to keep going back, and so I had to stay really present," she explained to RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview.

"So I was very in it, you know, rather than trying to figure it out. I was kind of staying very present in the story.

"I think if I was trying to figure it out the whole time, I'd have to go back and re-read it to know how great the script was," she added. "Because I'd be so focused on trying to figure it out. But by being present in that script for a read it was so great."

Meanwhile, Jessica Henwick – who plays the assistant to Hudson's character in the film – had a slightly different observation about the script when it was first sent to her.

"The first thing I noticed about the script was that it was like a murder weapon," she joked. "It was so heavy and big, I felt like it was a clue. I was like, 'I'm in a murder mystery, and this is the murder weapon!'"

Hudson also stressed that despite the connection to Knives Out, it was very quickly apparent that Glass Onion is very much its own thing.

"There was no question in my mind – I came in, like most audiences would come in, to see this next franchise picture of Knives Out thinking of the first one.

"And within the first 20 minutes of the read – and I think it's the same in the movie – you're just so out of the last film and you're so in with these characters and this whole new world that you're in."

