The four-part series is expected to air later this year, and follows bank clerk Rowan (Abbington), whose teenage son Finn is coerced into a botched drug deal by a local gang.

Channel 5 has announced that Sherlock's Amanda Abbington will lead their brand-new series Desperate Measures, with Luther's Warren Brown also starring in the action thriller.

With Finn’s life in danger from a violent gang leader, Rowan has to find a way to pay back the money Finn lost, resorting to a dangerous heist on the bank she works for.

Alongside Abbington, the series will also star Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane as Finn, while Warren Brown will play Rowan's ex-partner Patrick, a career criminal who she reconnects with to help Finn.

Sunetra Sarker (Casualty) will play as Varisha, Rowan's friend and co-worker, while Francis Magee (The Witcher), Jonathan Nyati (Motherland) and Seb Cardinal (After Life) have also been cast.

Mike Benson, Managing Director of production company Clapperboard, said: “We're delighted Amanda has come on board. We know the warmth, relatability and nuance she will bring to Rowan – an ordinary woman forced to take extreme measures.

"She will have viewers rooting for her every step of the way. Amanda is joined by a very talented cast including the brilliant Warren Brown who seems to be in every hit show at the moment so we were thrilled he agreed to be part of the project.”

Desperate Measures will air on Channel 5 later this year.

