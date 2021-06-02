Following the shock cancellation of Holby City after 23 years on air, fans of sister show Casualty were understandably worried about the fate of the BBC’s longest running medical drama.

But they can breathe easily. Though Holby City will come to an end next March, RadioTimes.com can confirm Casualty will be continuing at the BBC.

Though the cancellation of Holby City has caused upset among fans, they can at least take comfort in the fact Holby City Hospital’s A&E staff don’t seem to be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

Casualty has been on air for 35 years, with Holby City beginning as its spin-off series in 1999. Many characters have appeared in both series, so it is possible we’ll see members of the Holby City cast make an appearance or two in Casualty even after the show comes to an end. Watch this space.

The latest character to crossover is Holby villain Vanessa Lytton (Leslie Ash), who is set to return to the hospital in Casualty this summer.

The BBC confirmed Holby City is ending to “make room for new opportunities”.

“As part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country,” the broadcaster explained in a statement.

The announcement has already prompted a Change.org petition to save the show titled “Don’t scrap Holby City”.

