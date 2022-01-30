The Responder star Warren Brown says there are 'murmurs' of season 2

The series stars Martin Freeman as morally compromised cop Chris Carson, whose mental health is creaking under the intense pressure of working nights in Liverpool city centre.

Warren Brown has teased that another season of The Responder is quite possible following the glowing reception to the crime drama, which debuted on BBC One and iPlayer earlier this month.

Things become tougher still as he attempts to get local addict Casey (Emily Fairn) out of trouble with a dangerous drug gang, all while work rival Ray Mullen (Brown) is secretly plotting a corruption case against him.

The show has enjoyed a stellar response from critics, with RadioTimes.com awarding five stars in our The Responder review, with Brown now teasing that this has helped to generate "murmurs" of a follow-up.

"So often you don't know how well something's going to be received, so you don't know from the off that they're wanting to do more of a series," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"But I think more and more now, when an audience reaction has been great for a show, there's definite scope to do more. So there are murmurs [of season two], but nothing set in stone.

Brown continued: "But again, you know, fantastic people to be back up north filming, working with great actors, working on a great job. Yeah, I'd love to go back if that happens."

Previously, his co-star Freeman had also expressed an interest in returning to the world of The Responder, telling press that he'd "love to do it again".

Screenwriter Tony Schumacher added: "I set out to write Fawlty Towers – just get out while the going’s good and just go. And yet we ended up with a story that naturally has stayed alive and we can take it to other places.

"And personally, I’m just excited to even think about exploring that... So if it happens, it might not, but if it did, it would be exciting just to see where we can take it."

Alongside Freeman and Brown, The Responder also stars MyAnna Buring (The Witcher), Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom) and Christine Tremarco (Little Boy Blue).

The Responder is available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.