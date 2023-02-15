Wolf unveils first look at Ukweli Roach, Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon
We have an exclusive first look at the brand new BBC crime thriller.
It really is the season for BBC crime thrillers, isn't it? From recently released Happy Valley to Better, we've been treated as of late.
Joining the roster of anticipated dramas that will keep us on the edge of our seats is Wolf, the major new six-parter that sees two chilling narratives collide. Leading the cast as DI Jack Caffery is Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot, Humans), who is a young man searching for himself throughout the series.
He becomes obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother back in the '90s and finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others – but at what cost?
Now, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at the drama which already looks like a tense and unguessable series.
In the pictures, we can see various individuals looking on in a state of despair, with Annes Elwy's Lucia tied up to a fridge and Juliet Stevenson's Matilda looking alarmingly around her table corner.
Alongside Caffery's storyline, the drama will also follow a second narrative where, in an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. It's clear to see from these first look images that the perpetrator's actions are well and truly underway.
When the two narratives in Wolf collide, though, it’s set to be a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time.
The new series is based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels and is produced by award-winning Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) and APC Studios.
The images also provide us with our first look at the ensemble cast, which boasts the likes of Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who) as DI Honey and Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones) as Molina, mismatched professionals forced together on a job.
The series also stars Sian Reese-Williams (Hidden, Line of Duty) as DI Maia Lincoln, a woman with a case to prove, and Juliet Stevenson (Out of Her Mind, Bend It Like Beckham) as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers, an intelligent yet neurotic housewife.
Owen Teale (Game Of Thrones, The Rig) will also star as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, Matilda’s wealthy and well-connected husband.
Speaking about his leading role, Ukweli Roach said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Jack Caffery in Wolf. Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but also every actor’s dream. I can’t wait to bring Jack to life.”
While we don't have a confirmed release date for Wolf just yet, we do know that filming for the drama has taken place in Wales and it will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
