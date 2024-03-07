The trailer, set to emotional music, starts with Jess Hong's Jin admitting: "I have to tell you something...something insane but true about all of us. It started a long time ago."

Benedict Wong's Da Shi picks up the train of thought, saying that, years ago, a signal was detected – before Rosalind Chao's Ye Wenjie establishes: "They're coming."

But who are they exactly?

More like this

The clip goes on to show explosive scenes from across the series, including what appears to be a forcefield covering the Earth, fires raging across the planet, and soldiers gearing up for war.

Ye Wenjie asks: "How will you be remembered?" with Jin responding: "I'm someone who fought back."

Yu Guming as Yang Weining, Zine Tseng as Young Ye Wenjie in 3 Body Problem Ed Miller/Netflix

The new Netflix series stars Hong, Wong, and Chao as part of a stellar ensemble, which also includes Game of Thrones alumni Liam Cunningham, John Bradley and Sir Jonathan Pryce, alongside Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Will Sharp, and Marlo Kelly.

Woo previously described the story as “a history of humanity from the point of first contact with an alien civilisation all the way to the end of the universe".

The adaptation also aims to tell an international story. While most of the novel is set in China, the series spans across 1960s China, and present-day London and New York.

Read more:

Understandably, many fans will be intrigued to see what the new show will offer up. The Game of Thrones creators have faced criticism in the past for their infamously divisive ending to their fantasy show.

Plus, the Three Body Problem novel is notoriously rich and imaginative – so how will they fare in adapting it?

The creators have been open about the difficulty they've faced in adapting the novel, with Benioff previously telling GQ: "There are certain things that Liu describes in the books, that I still don’t know how we’re going to shoot. I don’t know what we’d be looking at on screen.”

As for just how they've pulled it off, fans will have to wait until later this month to find out.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3 Body Problem will be released on Netflix on Thursday 21st March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.