Facing an unknowable threat, they have to do everything they can to save humanity.

With reviews praising the bold new series and a final trailer having been released, here's everything you need to know about the brilliant cast of Netflix's 3 Body Problem.

3 Body Problem cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix show

The following cast members have been confirmed for 3 Body Problem.

More like this

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand

Alex Sharp as Will Downing

John Bradley as Jack Rooney

Benedict Wong as Da Shi

Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade

Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie

Marlo Kelly as Tatiana

Sea Shimooka as Sophon

Zine Tseng as young Ye Wenjie

Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma

Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans

Ben Schnetzer as young Mike Evans

Eve Ridley as Follower

Read on for more information about each of the characters and every actor in the show.

Jess Hong plays Jin Cheng

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

Who is Jin Cheng? Jin is a highly intelligent, no-nonsense scientist who has big ambitions. She's fiercely loyal but sometimes struggles to communicate with those she loves. When she puts her mind to something, she'll see it through to the bitter end.

Where have I seen Jess Hong before? Hong's first on-screen credit was in 2019 in the short film Krystal. Since, she's appeared in the TV series The Brokenwood Mysteries and Inked.

Eiza González plays Auggie Salazar

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

Who is Auggie Salazar? Auggie is one of the five tight-knit scientists and has put her high intelligence to work through her inventions. She's emotional and impulsive, and when the world stops making sense to her, she's left panicking.

Where have I seen Eiza González before? González started her career in Mexican TV shows like Lola: Érase una vez and Sueña conmigo. In 2017, she played Darling in the film Baby Driver, and later appeared in films including Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw and Godzilla vs Kong, and the TV series Mr & Mrs Smith. She has various projects coming up, including one with Guy Ritchie.

Jovan Adepo plays Saul Durand

Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar in 3 Body Problem. Ed Miller/Netflix

Who is Saul Durand? As one of the five scientists, Saul is more prone to switch off his emotions and put his guard up. He has a close bond with Auggie.

Where have I seen Jovan Adepo before? Adepo is known for roles including Michael Murphy in The Leftovers, Marcus Bishop in Jack Ryan and Will Reeves in Watchmen.

Alex Sharp plays Will Downing

Alex Sharp as Will Downing in 3 Body Problem. Chris Baker/Netflix

Who is Will Downing? Will is another of the tight-knit group of scientists, and is a lot more shy than his friends. He has a close bond with Jin.

Where have I seen Alex Sharp before? Sharp's first credit is the 2017 film To the Bone. He has since appeared in the films The Hustle as Thomas Westerburg, The Trial of the Chicago 7 as Rennie Davis, Living as Peter Wakeling and One Life as Trevor Chadwick.

John Bradley plays Jack Rooney

John Bradley as Jack Rooney in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

Who is Jack Rooney? Jack is the final of the scientists, but has instead put his efforts into building a snack empire. He doesn't want to take life too seriously - especially when things start making less and less sense around him.

Where have I seen John Bradley before? Bradley is best known for his role as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones. Elsewhere, he played Tyr Seward in Merlin, Colin in the film Marry Me and Max Drummond in the 2023 series Max Drummond.

Benedict Wong plays Da Shi

Liam Cunningham as Wade, Benedict Wong as Da Shi in 3 Body Problem. Ed Miller/Netflix

Who is Da Shi? Da Shi is a no-nonsense detective who is determined to find out who or what is behind the laws of nature suddenly turning upside down.

Where have I seen Benedict Wong before? Wong is best known for his role as the sorcerer Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in films like Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Wong has also appeared in TV series like Marco Polo, Black Mirror and Deadly Class, and films like Gemini Man and The Martian.

Liam Cunningham plays Thomas Wade

Liam Cunningham as Wade in 3 Body Problem. Ed Miller/Netflix

Who is Thomas Wade? Wade is an enigmatic figure who's chief of the PDC Intelligence Agency.

Where have I seen Liam Cunningham before? Liam Cunningham is best known for his role as Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones. He's also known for TV series including Impact Winter, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, The Hot Zone, and he had an appearance in the Doctor Who episode Cold War. Cunningham has also landed roles in films including Pursuit in 2015, War Horse in 2012 and Clash of the Titans in 2010.

Rosalind Chao plays Ye Wenjie

Rosalind Chao at the premiere of 3 Body Problem at SXSW. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Ye Wenjie? 3 Body Problem follows Ye Wenjie throughout her life - from a youngster in 1960s China to the key role she would go on to play in later life.

Where have I seen Rosalind Chao before? Before 3 Body Problem, Chao played Zhang in Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Tina Tchen in The First Lady, Anna in This Is Us, and appeared in Grey's Anatomy, CSI and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Chao has also had an illustrious career in the film industry, with roles in Mulan, Freaky Friday, Just Like Heaven and What Dreams May Come.

Zine Tseng plays young Ye Wenjie

Zine Tseng as Young Ye Wenjie in 3 Body Problem. Ed Miller/Netflix

Where have I seen Zine Tseng before? Aside from 3 Body Problem, Tseng has appeared in the short films On a Whim and Learning English.

Marlo Kelly plays Tatiana

Marlo Kelly as Tatiana in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

Who is Tatiana? Tatiana is a mysterious figure who crops up throughout 3 Body Problem - but can she be trusted?

Where have I seen Marlo Kelly before? Kelly has previously appeared in Home and Away as Sky Peters, as the titular character in Patricia Moore and as Beth Cassidy in Dare Me.

Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans

Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

Who is Mike Evans? Mike Evans is a wealthy and mysterious figure who has a lot of backing behind his goals.

Where have I seen Jonathan Pryce before? Pryce has had an illustrious career across TV, film and stage, and is known for roles including David Cartwright in Slow Horses, Prince Philip in The Crown, Martin Blake in One Life, Elliot Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies and Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

Sea Shimooka as Sophon

Sea Shimooka as Sophon in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

Who is Sophon? Sophon is a guide in the 3 Body Problem game.

Where have I seen Sea Shimooka before? Shimooka is best known for her various roles in Arrow, and she's also appeared in various short films.

Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma

Saamer Usmani. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Who is Raj Varma? Raj is Jin's boyfriend and a military officer.

Where have I seen Saamer Usmani before? Usmani will be recognisable to fans for various roles, including Martin in Reign, Avery Watkins in What/If, Chris in Succession and Chase in Inventing Anna.

3 Body Problem will be released on Netflix on Thursday 21st March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.