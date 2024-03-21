The book series, written by Chinese novelist Cixin Liu, has already become a staple of science fiction – but there's no doubt it's a very dense read.

Of course, that makes it epic – the world-building is unmatched and once you're in, you're in. But it's not exactly a natural fit for a straight adaptation on screen.

The creators have made some bold choices in adapting the novel, from changing characters to bringing in threads from later books much earlier and making the Netflix show more international than anyone expected. As for how it's paid off, fans will have to decide, but so far, reviews are looking good.

Here's 10 of the biggest changes made from Cixin Liu's iconic novels.

7 major 3 Body Problem changes between Netflix series and the original novels

1. Taking the story outside of China

The novel Three Body Problem takes place almost entirely in China, whereas the series has been made much more international.

Of course, China as a setting is essential to the story, from the tragedy that starts Ye Wenjie's (Rosalind Chao) story, to the mysterious Red Coast Project and its consequences across the world.

Zine Tseng as Young Ye Wenjie in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

However, the series is not only set in China – it's split between 1960s China, and present-day London and New York (we don't actually visit modern-day China at all).

Speaking about this change, director Derek Tsang told SFX: "It’s a credit to their adaptation that they’re keeping the essence of the novel by making it even more international and on a more global scale.

"That is the right approach, because this is an existential book. It’s a cosmic story, so it makes every sense to involve as many people with different backgrounds and different ethnicities in the story."

2. The Oxford Five

Speaking of a more international look, our international cast of leading characters are completely new to the series (although some of them can be directly compared to characters in the book).

The Oxford Five are a close-knit group of scientists who met while studying at university. They are:

Jin Cheng (Jess Hong)

Auggie Salazar (Eiza Gonzalez)

Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo)

Will Downing (Alex Sharp)

Jack Rooney (John Bradley)

Alex Sharp as Will Downing and Jess Hong as Jin Cheng in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

Jin particularly is a culmination of various characters from the books – from the first book, her storyline is similar to Wang Miao's, who we follow playing the Three Body Problem game and who becomes inducted into ETO. Some of the plot points are adapted almost exactly, including the meeting with Ye Wenjie. Auggie's role as a nanotechnology expert, meanwhile, appears to follow other parts of Wang's story.

In later episodes though, Jin's story is more comparable to Cheng Xin (from the third book, Death's End), particularly when it comes to the Staircase Project, which sees her efforts working out how humanity can launch a probe to gather intelligence on the Santi.

Speaking of the Staircase Project, Will's story closely follows the character Yun Tianming's in the novel – from his terminal illness to the scene in which Will buys a star for Jin, and his fate with the failure of the Staircase Project.

While Saul's character doesn't initially seem comparable to any of the characters in the book, it quickly becomes clear that he's a substitute for Luo Ji, after he's appointed as a Wallfacer. If a second season is green-lit, we'd expect to see a huge amount more from Saul as his story continues.

3. The humour

John Bradley as Jack Rooney in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

One character who doesn't have a direct comparison in the novels is John Bradley's Jack Rooney, who's largely used as some much-needed comic relief. It might not come as a surprise, but the original novels are not exactly laugh-a-minute, instead focusing on the big ideas and going big on suspense and tension, whereas the series cuts this tension a little with some very unexpected comedy.

Bradley expertly brings his skill for comedy to this, especially when it comes to Jack's first reaction to the Three Body Problem game, as he perfectly encapsulates the absolute absurdity of the situation.

4. The Wallfacers

Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar in 3 Body Problem. Ed Miller/Netflix

The Wallfacer Project is rolled out in the second novel, The Dark Forest, and the people chosen are very different. In the series, Saul is chosen alongside a renowned author of military books as well as a soldier.

In the novels, there are four Wallfacers, including a former US Secretary of Defence, the former President of Venezuela, and a Nobel Prize-winning Neuroscientist.

As for whether the Wallfacer Project will continue to follow the same trajectory as the books, only time will tell – although we're assuming that in any potential season 2, the plot line would have to be simplified for on-screen.

5. The chronology

Speaking of The Wallfacer Project, some of this chronology is vastly different from the book series.

While the general plot of the series follows the plot of the first Three Body Problem novel, there are threads taken from future novels, including Project Staircase.

6. That shocking death

Major spoilers ahead! RIP to John Bradley's Jack Rooney because, honestly, there was nothing in the novels to prepare us for that. Justice for Jack!

7. Ye Wenjie

Yu Guming as Yang Weining, Zine Tseng as Young Ye Wenjie in 3 Body Problem. Ed Miller/Netflix

Similarly to the focus being taken away from China, there's nowhere near as much of a focus on Ye Wenjie in the series as in the novel.

While she's, of course, still a crucial character in the series, fans may want to delve into the novels to explain her motivations a little more clearly.

