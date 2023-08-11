This network, The Charter, utilises an artificial intelligence called The Heart to neutralise global threats - but Gadot's character Rachel finds herself racing to stop a hacker from taking control.

The film features numerous twists and turns throughout, but based on how it all comes to a close, fans will likely be wondering whether a sequel is on the cards.

Read on for everything you need to know about Heart of Stone 2.

Will there be a Heart of Stone 2?

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

It has not yet been confirmed whether a sequel to Heart of Stone is in the offing at Netflix, but it certainly seems that would be the intention.

When the film was first announced, it was reported that the spy thriller was devised as a "female spin on action franchises like Mission: Impossible and 007". If that is the case, then we could certainly expect the series to go beyond this first film.

There is also the matter of Heart of Stone's ending, which sets Rachel up with a new team including Keya and Jack of Hearts and teases the potential for further missions.

Whether we get to see these currently remains unknown, but we'll keep this page updated with any further news on the potential for Heart of Stone 2.

When would Heart of Stone 2 be released?

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan in Heart Of Stone. Netflix

With the first Heart of Stone film having just been released and a sequel having not yet been confirmed, it's hard to say exactly when a Heart of Stone 2 would be released.

The first film was announced in late 2020, meaning there was a two and a half year wait until it was released. However, this timeline could well have been prolonged due to pandemic delays. If the new film comes into production soon, and if the ongoing actors and writers strikes are settled, then we could potentially see Heart of Stone 2 in mid-2025.

We will keep this page updated if we get any further information regarding the release timeline for Heart of Stone 2.

Heart of Stone cast - who would be back for the sequel?

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

If we do return to the world of Heart of Stone for a sequel, then we could certainly expect Gal Gadot to be back as Rachel, while she is likely to be joined by her boss Nomad/King of Hearts and her new team Keya and Jack of Hearts. This would mean returns for Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer and Sophie Okonedo.

We wouldn't expect to see returns from Jamie Dornan's Parker, following the character's twist, and Bailey and Yang are unlikely to be back following their characters' untimely demises.

Here's a list of the central cast for Heart of Stone that we would expect to be back in the sequel:

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad/King of Hearts

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Heart of Stone 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Heart of Stone 2 yet, but we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for the first film here:

Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix on 11th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.