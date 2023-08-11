Heart of Stone also features Jamie Dornan, who spoke with RadioTimes.com about the film's use of AI in the plot, saying: "The mad thing was, that was like… that wasn't a conversation when we were filming it a year ago, year-and-a-half ago.

"Of course, there were people having conversations about it, and it was on your radar, but it was very faint on the radar. The last few months that has become front page news, the AI and the fear of it, ChatGPT, and it's become a very real conversation."

However, despite a key element of the film being centred around cyber-space, the movie is very much based in reality, having been shot in stunning locations all across the globe.

But just where was the movie filmed? Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for filming on Heart of Stone.

*Warning - contains minor spoilers for Heart of Stone.*

Where was Heart of Stone filmed?

Jamie Dornan as Parker in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Fitting with its globe-trotting storyline and place within the spy genre, it's unsurprising that Heart of Stone was filmed in various locations all across the world.

The movie was largely captured at Shepperton Studios in Surrey, while the opening sequence was shot on location in the South Tyrol region of Italy, specifically at the Glacier Hotel Grawand in the Alpin Arena Senales ski resort. The location is the highest-elevation hotel in all of Europe, at 3,212 meters.

Other sequences throughout the film were shot in London, where Rachel is living at the start of the film. This includes a scene set at the Royal Albert Hall, where the production filmed for real.

Meanwhile, the team's mission towards the mid-point of the film's run-time was shot in Lisbon, Portugal. Director Tom Harper said of filming there: "[We] got amazing access. I never thought that we'd be able to speed cars through the central square, throw cars off steps and crash into things. But they were wonderfully accommodating.

"It's a heritage city as well, so you have to really make sure that you are not damaging anything. I mean, we did damage things. We damaged cars and we broke a lot of cameras. But we left Lisbon in one piece."

Another sequence shot in Portugal comes towards the middle of the movie and is set in a Senegalese village. This was film at an abandoned farm in Aljezur.

Heart of Stone's desert sequence was shot in Erfoud, Morocco, and the scenes set on The Charter's airship, The Locker, were filmed on a US Aerial Unit.

Finally, the climax of the movie was shot exactly where it was set, in Reykjavík, Iceland. Specific sequences were filmed at the Harpa concert hall and conference centre, as well as at Hallgrímskirkja Church, which is the tallest structure in Iceland.

