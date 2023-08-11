The rest of the cast is filled out by major stars including Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer and Sophie Okonedo. But who do they all play and who else stars in the film?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Heart of Stone.

Heart of Stone cast: Who stars in the Netflix movie?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Heart of Stone. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

Jamie Dornan as Parker

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad



Paul Ready as Max Bailey

Jing Lusi as Theresa Yang

Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Who is Rachel Stone? Rachel is an operative working for The Charter, a global spy network that’s kept secret even from other spy networks. She is currently embedded within an MI6 team, with her co-workers believing her to be an inexperienced new recruit.

Where have I seen Gal Gadot? Gadot is best-known for her roles as Wonder Woman in the DCEU and Gisele in the Fast and Furious franchise. She has also had major roles in films such as Red Notice and Death on the Nile, and will be starring as the Wicked Queen in next year's live action Snow White.

Jamie Dornan plays Parker

Jamie Dornan as Parker in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Who is Parker? Parker is the leader of Stone’s MI6 team.

Where have I seen Jamie Dornan? Dornan first became well-known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series, while he has since starred in Belfast, Robin Hood, Wild Mountain Thyme, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. On TV he has starred in The Fall, The Tourist and Once Upon a Time.

Alia Bhatt plays Keya Dhawan

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Who is Keya Dhawan? Keya is a mysterious ace hacker who is taunting the MI6 team.

Where have I seen Alia Bhatt? Heart of Stone is Bhatt's first Hollywood role, but she is a major star in Hindi language films, including RRR and Gully Boy.

Matthias Schweighöfer plays Jack of Hearts

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Who is Jack of Hearts? Jack of Hearts is the Charter’s tech specialist who works with the AI at the centre of their operations, known as The Heart.

Where have I seen Matthias Schweighöfer? Schweighöfer is best-known for his roles in Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, The Swimmers and Oppenheimer, while he has also starred in German films such as Four Against the Bank and The Most Beautiful Day.

Sophie Okonedo plays Nomad



Sophie Okonedo as Nomad in Heart Of Stone. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Nomad? Nomad, otherwise known as King of Hearts, is a major figure within The Charter.

Where have I seen Sophie Okonedo? Okonedo has starred in films including Stormbreaker, After Earth, Christopher Robin, Wild Rose, Death on the Nile and Catherine Called Birdy. Meanwhile, she has starred in series including Doctor Who, The Slap, The Escape Artist, Flack, His Dark Materials, Britannia, Slow Horses and Inside No. 9.

Paul Ready plays Max Bailey

Paul Ready as Max Bailey in Heart Of Stone. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Max Bailey? Max is a member of Rachel and Parker's MI6 team, who works as a driver and comms operative.

Where have I seen Paul Ready? Ready is best-known for starring as Kevin in Motherland, while he has also had roles in Utopia, Ripper Street, Fortitude, Bodyguard, The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself and The Death of Stalin.

Jing Lusi plays Theresa Yang

Jing Lusi as Yang and Jamie Dornan as Parker in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Who is Theresa Yang? Theresa is the designated sharpshooter within Parker and Rachel's MI6 team.

Where have I seen Jing Lusi? Lusi has had roles in Crazy Rich Asians, SAS: Red Notice, Scott & Bailey, Zapped, Gangs of London, Man vs Bee and Pennyworth.

