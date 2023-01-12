The Indian Telugu-language film is an action-packed historical fantasy with the title RRR standing for Rise, Roar, Revolt.

RRR is one of the most celebrated international feature films of the year.

The fictionalised story centres on two revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - who combat British rule in India, both of whom are played by stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

RRR was nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the Golden Globes but lost to the Argentine film Argentina, 1985.

However, RRR did take home the prize for Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globes thanks to its hit track Naatu Naatu.

Despite its popularity, RRR was not chosen by India as their contender for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards this year.

So, where can one watch the critically acclaimed film RRR in the UK? RadioTimes.com has you covered.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch RRR in the UK - can you stream on Netflix?

RRR is available to watch on Netflix UK in the UK.

The film runs for 3 hours 5 minutes so is quite a lengthy watch but does include that epic song Naatu Naatu to enjoy.

It's definitely worth a watch, with our very own review calling it "three hours of fabulously over-the-top action: men wrestling CGI tigers, throwing motorcycles at each other in a forest fire, and even performing Gene Kelly-esque song-and-dance numbers".

It adds: "RRR stands for 'Rise Roar Revolt', which is entirely fitting for a film that is gleefully preposterous and ceaselessly entertaining, all thanks to [SS] Rajamouli's awe-inspiring direction."

RRR is available now on Netflix. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.