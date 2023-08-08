This is the second spy movie this summer to feature AI in a prominent role after Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Dornan previously spoke with RadioTimes.com about the role of AI in the film, saying: "The mad thing was, that was like… that wasn't a conversation when we were filming it a year ago, year-and-a-half ago. Of course, there were people having conversations about it, and it was on your radar, but it was very faint on the radar.

"The last few months that has become front page news, the AI and the fear of it, ChatGPT, and it's become a very real conversation. It’s having a massive impact on our industry, obviously. But there's a way bigger, more terrifying global aspect of what's happening there that's truly terrifying."

Read on for everything you need to know about Heart of Stone on Netflix.

When is Heart of Stone released on Netflix?

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Heart of Stone will be released worldwide on Netflix on Friday 11th August 2023.

Like other Netflix releases, the film will become available at 8am in the UK, meaning there isn't long until spy thriller fans get a chance to see Gal Gadot's Rachel Stone in action.

What is Heart of Stone about?

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad and Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

The official synopsis for Heart of Stone says: "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan).

"What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats.

"Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one.

"When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset."

Heart of Stone cast - who stars in the Netflix film?

Jing Lusi as Yang, Paul Ready as Bailey, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot as Rachel, while Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Ready and Jing Lusi all play key supporting roles.

Here's a list of the central cast for Heart of Stone:

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

Jamie Dornan as Parker

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad



Paul Ready as Max Bailey

Jing Lusi as Theresa Yang



Heart of Stone trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Heart of Stone right here now.

