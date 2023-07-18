The official description of Parker describes him as "charming, funny, and brave" while stressing that he "is fiercely protective of his team and focused on the success of their mission".

Meanwhile, Dornan himself said that he enjoyed "bringing out the soul" of the character and added that he was enticed by the "epic scale" of the globe-trotting film.

You can check out the poster below:

Heart of Stone's Jamie Dornan character poster. Netflix

The official synopsis for Heart of Stone reads: "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan).

"What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats."

It continues: "Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers and trusts no one.

"When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset."

Read more:

The film is directed by Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders, War & Peace), and alongside Gadot and Dornan the star-studded cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Jing Lusi.

It is hoped that Heart of Stone might launch a new globe-trotting action franchise, although no sequels have been officially announced at this early stage.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix on 11th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.