Ahead of the release, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip from the film, which shows Geraldine Viswanathan's character Maya applying for a job.

"I'm in school but the schedule is not a problem, I just need money," she explains to a secretary played by Tracey Bonner at the beginning of the clip, later explaining that if she keeps "living at home my soul will soon be fully crushed."

The conversation is soon interrupted when Ty Warner – played by Galifianakis – enters the room clutching two soft cat toys and asks the secretary which colour she thinks is better.

When she replies that she doesn't care, he instead asks Maya, and although she initially says that she's not really a cat person, Ty pushes her for an answer.

"I wouldn't go yellow at all, too mild," she says eventually. "These little punks want to be tiger-striped."

"Wouldn't stripes make them too convict-y?" responds Ty, but Maya reassures him: "Cats are outlaws, convict-y is kinda their appeal."

This observation appears to strike a chord with Ty, who triumphantly says "Yes!" as the clip ends.

The official synopsis for The Beanie Bubble reads: "Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history.

"The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag."

The Beanie Bubble is released in select cinemas on 21st July and is streaming on Apple TV+ from 28th July. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

