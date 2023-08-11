The film stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, an undercover operative of a global spy network, trying to stop a hacker from taking control of their most powerful and deadly weapon.

The film also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt in major supporting roles and features a number of twists across its run, including a shocking turn for one character at the movie's mid-point.

But just what happened in the Netflix film and how did it all come to an end? Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Heart of Stone.

Wait, Parker did what?!

Jamie Dornan as Parker in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

At the start of the film we are led to believe that Parker will be Rachel's love interest - he is a supportive friend and colleague leading the MI6 agency in which she is undercover.

However, around the mid-point of the film, Rachel, Parker, Bailey and Yang are ambushed while on a job and Rachel has to use her combat skills to help them escape - blowing her cover.

They manage to get out of there and Rachel explains to the group that she is indeed part of The Charter, a mysterious global spy organisation which even other intelligence agencies don't know about.

Parker raises his gun to Rachel, seemingly unsatisfied with her explanation and wanting more answers - however, that is not the case at all.

In actual fact, he turns the gun on Bailey and Yang, killing them both instantly in a shocking twist.

Parker then slices Rachel with a poison-tipped knife, leaving her temporarily paralysed on the streets of Lisbon. Before leaving, he also implants a chip within her which is able to hack The Charter's security.

It is later explained that Parker was actually on a previous MI6 mission delivering weapons to take out a warlord many years ago. When his team was ambushed, The Charter believed the whole squadron had been killed, and therefore ordered a strike on the area in order to stop the weapons falling into the warlord's hands.

Parker was the only one who survived, and he vowed vengeance on The Charter.

What happened to The Heart?

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

When Rachel returns to The Charter's headquarters, having been saved, the chip starts its processes and The Charter's security is compromised. This allows Parker and Keya to track The Heart's location on-board an airship called The Locker. Rachel travels to The Locker to stop them.

She finds the two of them before they take it but fails to stop them in doing so. Parker gets away but Rachel and Keya plummet to the ground.

The pair form an uneasy alliance to cross the Senegal desert to safety, but Keya betrays her and flees when Parker comes back for her. He did this because she put a facial recognition lock on The Heart, meaning he couldn't use it by himself.

Parker and Keya travel to Iceland, where they start to enact their plans: For Parker, it's to use The Heart to kill The Charter and start a new world order in his image; for Keya, it's to expose wrongdoing by those in power, after her parents were killed in medical trials by computational genius Niam Kharche, the mind behind The Heart who went on to raise her.

Parker and Keya at first use The Heart to find and take out all four of the Kings, including trapping the King of Hearts, the Jack of Hearts and the rest of their group in a secure bunker.

With oxygen running out and the use of all technology off limits, they manage to get through to Rachel by calling her on a landline and telling her of their predicament.

Teaming up with Keya, who sees the harm that Parker will do with The Heart, Rachel manages to stop Parker and take him out, getting ventilation to her friends and re-securing The Heart.

She retrieves The Heart and Keya is taken into custody. Meanwhile, Rachel vows to keep using The Heart where appropriate, but to always rely on human instinct over artificial intelligence, making for the best of both worlds.

What happened to Rachel and Keya?

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

At the end of the film, Rachel visits Keya and tells her she can get her out of going to prison as long as she comes to work for her and The Charter.

In the end, Rachel is seen with her new team (made up of Keya and Jack of Hearts) on a mission, in a scene mirroring some of the good times she had with the MI6 team.

