The PE and science teacher from Cambridgeshire was something of a dark horse this season, going as far as to call himself "the underdog" going into the semi-final.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, most viewers had placed their bets on Josh to win, but ultimately it was Matty who wowed the judges with his Showstopper after a strong performance in the Signature challenge.

Following his win, Matty said: "I don’t know what to say, everyone said you should go on Bake Off and I thought it was a throwaway comment and never really listened to it. I never thought I would be on the show let alone win it!"

Fellow finalist Josh and Dan were quick to congratulate him.

"I am so chuffed for Matty – when it always comes to the cake he has been fantastic, he is such a worthy winner, and a lovely chap as well," Josh said.

Dan added. "I had a feeling that Matty was going to win. On the day it counted and I am honestly so happy for him – what a kid! I absolutely love him."

Matty in the Great British Bake Off 2023 final.

Not only did Matty win, but he earned a pretty impressive compliment from judge Paul Hollywood, who was especially taken with his Showstopper. "That chocolate cake was one of the best chocolate cakes I have had for a long, long time," he said.

Prue also praised Matty, saying that she'd never met "a more cheerful , smiling uncomplaining and willing baker, adding: "He was just having such a good time, learning as much as he could, taking on board everything either of us said."

Following his win, Matty has now said: "I so admired my fellow finalists Josh and Dan, and I think the three boys at the final were naturally competitive but also we were all supportive of each other and I don’t think there was any one of us would have begrudged the winner, whoever it was.

"We had all got a Hollywood handshake, had all been Star Baker twice and all got to the final, so I think we all achieved what we wanted."

He also revealed that he watched the finale at home with his fiancée Lara alongside friends and family, and that he's kept the trophy "hidden away in a box in the loft" all this time. "I think it will have pride of place in the dining room from now so everyone can see it," he added.

As for what's next on the baking front, it's all about his wedding cake.

"I hope GBBO might just change my life a little bit, but being a PE teacher is something I really enjoy at the moment," he said.

"I loved being in the tent and another of my happiest life moments was when I got engaged in Sorrento to my fiancée Lara. I am not sure what’s next for me, but my next big baking project is making our wedding cake. I am just going to keep enjoying it."

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

