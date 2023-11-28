Dent, who has since been pictured at Brisbane airport, went on to praise them before expressing her regret at having to leave.

"You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent,” she wrote.

Presenter Anthony McPartlin had also addressed Dent's exit at the beginning of the episode, reiterating that she had left for "medical reasons".

"But she’s doing fine and we all send her our best," he added.

What happened to Grace Dent on I’m a Celebrity?

Grace Dent. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Grace Dent became the first celebrity to leave this year's competition.

“Unfortunately, Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” ITV said in a statement released on Monday 27th November.

In the lead up to her exit, Dent had been vocal about her struggles in the camp, telling her fellow campmates that she wanted to go home in Sunday night's episode, adding that she didn't have "a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody”.

Before her exit, Dent had been voted by the public to take part in a Bushtucker trial alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson.

Following her exit, Danielle Harold took Dent's place in the Down the Tubes challenge, which saw them attempt to win stars while suspended in tubes high the air.

