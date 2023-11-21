The one-off special will air on E4 in 2024, ahead of the launch of Married at First Sight Australia’s latest season.

The cast in attendance will be Adrienne, Ella, Erica, Georges, Jay, Jordan, Laura, Matt, Paul, Peggy, Rozz, Shona, Tasha and Thomas.

That leaves Luke, Arthur, Nathanial, Bianca, Mark, Sean, JJ, Terence and Porscha, who all failed to find love on the show.

Read more:

The news comes after it was revealed that Married at First Sight UK had achieved its highest ratings yet, taking over from ITV's Big Brother.

In its first two weeks, Married at First Sight UK averaged 2 million individuals an episode, and a jaw-dropping 1.2 billion minutes viewed across all platforms - a 20 per cent increase from the last season.

Karl Warner, head of youth and digital at Channel 4, said: "Not only is this year’s MAFS UK the biggest ever series with more episodes and more couples, but we’ve had our biggest ever MAFS UK launch on E4.

"The first two weeks have seen millions tuning in for each episode, and an amazing young share that helped crown E4 as the number 1 channel for young [people] in the 9pm slot."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And in the week of 6th to 12th November, Married at First Sight UK was the biggest VOD title of the week across all *BVODs and SVODs (for big screen viewing only).

As a result, E4 and CPL Productions decided to invite some of this season’s brides and grooms to the English countryside for a dinner party they’ll never forget.

Season 8 ended with the couples revealing whether they were still together. For the likes of Tasha and Paul, it was all hunky dory - however, Ella and JJ decided to call it quits and remain as friends.

There was some trouble in paradise for Erica and Paul as a rumour emerged, and it was splitsville for Adrienne and Matt.

Following the episode, Shona and Matt revealed that they'd been dating for the past five months, which is likely to form a big chunk of next year's reunion.

As well as the one-off reunion, a fourth season of the revamped show (its ninth overall) will air in 2024.

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.