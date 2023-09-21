Following their wedding day, the duo will head on their honeymoon before testing out their marriage in the real world.

The show was filmed months ago, meaning the cast has already made their final decisions.

So, are they still together?

Here's everything we know so far about the couple.

Peggy

Peggy from Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Age: 32

Job: Technology risk partner

Location: Kent

Peggy is a 32-year-old technology risk partner from Kent.

Over the years, she has picked up the nickname "Picky Peggy" because of how she is with men, but is now trusting the experts to help her find that special someone, who will be her lover and best friend at the same time.

Georges

Georges from Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Sports rehabilitator

Location: Surrey

Sports rehabilitator Georges describes himself as "weird and wonderful" as he's outspoken and unafraid of ruffling feathers.

He's been single for the past four years and is after a like-minded partner who he can live a life of luxury with.

Are Married at First Sight's Peggy and Georges still together?

While the show was filmed months ago, it's not been confirmed whether Peggy and Georges stayed together after the wedding.

We'll have to wait and see what happens on their wedding day and after to find out whether they decided to remain in their marriage.

Following their honeymoon, the duo will move in together and get to meet the rest of the couples at the dinner parties.

Each week there'll be a commitment ceremony, where the couples will reveal whether they want to stay in the experiment or leave.

At the end of the season, the cast will make their final decision.

We'll update you right here once we know more.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

