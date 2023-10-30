While their return seemed to be positive, Ella has since revealed her insecurities about her relationship with JJ.

In an exclusive clip from tonight's episode (above), the couples meet with the experts for the commitment ceremony and decide whether they will stay or leave the experiment.

When asked by expert Charlene Douglas if there are any challenges in their new relationship, Ella reveals her "insecurities" can be an issue at times.

She explained: "Probably my insecurities. I think I use humour and I call myself out and say silly things to hide this mask. There's just a lot of insecurities there because of, obviously, what I've gone through, I had to be the person I am today.

"I try and joke, [but] that's not how I feel. That's just a joke so he thinks I'm confident. I do worry that there will be a fit girl and he's probably going to be like, 'Oh I'll go for her instead'."

Expert Paul C Brunson tells Ella she will "have to really figure out" what she can offer, "more than [her] looks".

"And JJ, you're going to have to affirm Ella outside of just 'you're pretty'," he added.

The scenes come after Ella and JJ admitted they fancied one another, despite being in separate couples.

The news of their feelings came to a head during an explosive dinner party, which ultimately saw Bianca and Nathanial leave their respective partners and the experiment.

