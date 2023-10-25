An in an exclusive clip from tonight's episode, Ella and JJ officially make their comeback - this time as a couple.

Read more:

As they arrive at the countryside retreat, where all the other Married at First Sight contestants have been sent for the day, Ella and JJ can be seen holding hands, before splitting up to meet with the boys and girls.

Ella then enters the room where the girls and groom Mark are enjoying a spot of afternoon tea and bubbles.

"I'm back, b***hes!" she shouts, causing an excited Tasha to jump up from her seat while screaming.

Married at First Sight star Ella. Channel 4

While Tasha, Jay, Peggy, Ros and Laura seem pleased to see Ella, as they go to greet her, newer brides Erica and Adrienne don't look too impressed, deciding to stay put in the their seats instead.

And it looks like Erica's husband, Jordan, also isn't happy about JJ's return.

"Oh my God," Georges says upon seeing JJ, at which point Jordan can be seen with his arms folded.

Married at First Sight star Jordan. Channel 4

Back in the girls' room, Ella is receiving a group hug from some of the contestants, but Erica is still in her seat.

"What is she doing here? This is absolute bulls***," Erica says to the camera.

Their return comes after a show source revealed that Ella had "cheated" with another groom who enters the experiment later in the show.

It was then reported that Ella and JJ kissed and were allowed to rejoin as a new couple.

A TV source reportedly told MailOnline: "Ella and Nathanial tried to take their relationship to the next level but agreed they were better off as friends.

"Nathanial was so disappointed by Ella's actions, he thought they had a mutual respect for each other and kissing someone else in the process went against his values.

"Ella loved the attention she received from JJ because it's what she missed in her marriage to Nathanial.

"After initially leaving the show when their marriages failed, Ella and JJ were given permission by the relationship experts to come back, which certainly ruffled feathers among the cast who have taken the process seriously from the beginning."

On Monday night's episode, viewers saw Ella, JJ and his original wife Bianca leave the show, after Nathanial exposed Ella and JJ's secret connection.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.