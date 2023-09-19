Are Married at First Sight's Ella and Nathanial still together?

As a trans woman, Ella didn't think she'd see the day when she gets married, saying ahead of the launch: "I just thought, 'Okay, well, I'm never going to meet anyone then.' I've tried, and tried and tried, and I thought for me, the only way I was going to get married, let alone just get a boyfriend, was by doing something like this."

When it came to dating, pansexual Nathanial found it difficult to find someone who loved him for who he is and not what he looks like.

"There's a lot of perceptions of what I am and what I get judged as, and through this situation I just wanted to meet someone - I wanted to meet in such a beautiful way where you could actually see how a pansexual man loves," he said.

So, was it love at first sight when Ella and Nathanial met? And are the couple still together?

Read on for everything we know so far about Ella and Nathanial.

Who is Ella?

Married at First Sight's Ella. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Clinic consultant

Location: Weston-super-Mare

Ella is 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-super-Mare. She makes history as Married at First Sight's first transgender bride and has praised Channel 4, saying that shows like “Love Island would never" have her take part.

Ella lives with her nan, describing them as the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life. She told Channel 4 there is no one else in the world she is closer to.

"This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned," she said.

Who is Nathanial?

Married at First Sight's Nathanial. E4

Age: 36

Job: Events marketing manager

Location: Manchester

Event marketing manager Nathanial has a jet-setting lifestyle and is always on the move.

He exudes charisma and charm and is on the search for love with an open mind.

"I don't trust anyone but myself, but I hope they've done a good job - that's all I can say," he told Channel 4 ahead of his appearance on the experiment.

In the first episode of the 2023 season, Nathanial opened up about being pansexual, telling the other boys that he didn't know if he'd be marrying a woman or a man and was trusting the experts to give him who they thought he needed to be with.

Are Married at First Sight's Ella and Nathanial still together?

While the season was filmed a while ago, meaning the couples have already made their final decisions, it's not been confirmed whether Nathanial and Ella are still together.

The preview for their episode looked very promising, as Nathanial complimented Ella on their wedding day, but judging by some of their recent comments it's not sounding too positive.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Nathanial hinted at being better suited to a different contestant.

Asked if he thought there was someone better for him in the process, he instantly said "yes", before adding: "I think there’s things about the experience that are really positive that I’ve learnt and grown and people that I’ve met, but I think there’s two sides of everything. There’s a coin and it balances out to be equal.”

Ella revealed that she despite only previously dating straight men, she adopted a more "open-minded" attitude for the experiment.

She said: "I've only ever dated straight guys and I will continue to just date straight guys, but for this experiment, I was open minded and I still am open minded. So I was very lucky that I've got the husband I've got."

We'll have to watch the rest of the season to find out whether Ella and Nathanial stayed together. Following their wedding day, the duo will head off on their honeymoon. They'll then get to move in together and will have to decide if they want to stay together each week at the commitment ceremonies.

We'll update you right here as soon as we know more!

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

