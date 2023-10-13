Ella and JJ then reportedly get permission from the experts to re-enter the experiment as a new couple.

A TV source reportedly told Mail Online: "Ella and Nathanial tried to take their relationship to the next level but agreed they were better off as friends. Nathanial was so disappointed by Ella's actions, he thought they had a mutual respect for each other and kissing someone else in the process went against his values.

"Ella loved the attention she received from JJ because it's what she missed in her marriage to Nathanial. After initially leaving the show when their marriages failed, Ella and JJ were given permission by the relationship experts to come back, which certainly ruffled feathers among the cast who have taken the process seriously from the beginning."

When approached by RadioTimes.com, E4 declined to comment on the report.

Both Ella and JJ's marriages on the show had been rocky, with Ella struggling to get the affection and intimacy she desired from Nathaniel, and JJ admitting that his wife Bianca wasn't the his usual "type".

Ella, who is the show's first transgender bride, previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that appearing on the show was like "coming out again".

Arthur, JJ, Peggy and Ella in Married at First Sight. E4

She said: "I came out years ago and I've had obviously all my surgery done. I can only speak on behalf of myself, so I can't speak on behalf of the whole community, but I decided to have obviously down below and my boobs and my face and everything done, which I've been very open about, but after I had it all done I felt like I was completed.

"I've always been happy with who I am inside, but it was the outside that didn't match. So I kind of went off the radar and I didn't really talk about it or I'd tell guys if I was dating them.

"So for me, this feels like a coming out again because now everybody knows about me rather than the boys I would date."

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

