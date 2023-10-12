And in Thursday night's episode, Ella, 29, confesses to Peggy that she's enjoying having JJ around.

"Nathanial has made it clear, he wants to start off as friends and see where it goes, but I did come here looking for a husband, looking for marriage.

"I've never gone this long without any kind of intimacy at all," she says to the camera, before enquiring about new couples JJ and Bianca, and Erica and Jordan.

"Anyway, what do you think of the newbies?" Ella asks as she chills at the spa with Peggy.

Married at First Sight's Ella. Channel 4

"The newbies? Let's just move on to JJ. JJ's very good looking," Peggy says, to which Ella instantly agrees.

"So, is he your type?" Peggy then asks.

Smiling, Ella replies: "I don't really have a type. I like someone with good teeth, he's got good teeth. I love the tattoos.

"Yeah, I'm very much looking forward to today. There's nothing better than being around a fit guy, so here's to us lying around half naked."

Ella's revelation comes after it was rumoured that she cheated with another groom who enters the process at a later stage.

According to the MailOnline, Ella - who is the show's first transgender bride - formed a connection with one of the other grooms in the process who is a heterosexual man, with the two agreeing they were much better suited.

The source said: "There's no denying that Ella and Nathanial were instantly attracted to each other the day of their wedding.

"But Ella's natural type is a straight man with masculine energy, so one of the other grooms ticked more of her boxes.

"She didn't want to hurt Nathanial or go against the process, because being part of the show means so much to her.

"Ella was looking for love, and with the other groom, he adores her body and mind, and they had a much better chance of enjoying a long-lasting relationship together."

Channel 4 refused to comment on the speculation.

Nathanial has since revealed that he quit the show, claiming he told the producers he wouldn't be able to go through with marrying Ella.

"I told producers that I wanted to marry a man, or a woman with a very masculine energy, because that’s normally who I go for.

"Then I was told they matched me with a lovely girl who was transgender. My first reaction was 'no' because I felt that just wasn’t me, and I told them so," he alleged in a video with The Mirror.

"But they encouraged me to think about it, saying if I didn’t take part, it would ruin this girl’s story."

Nathanial and Ella from Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4.

Channel 4 denied claims that Nathanial, 36, asked to be matched with a man or woman with "masculine energy".

The rep added: "Nathanial openly describes his sexuality and preferences on the show, at multiple points, as pansexual.

"After being initially notified of his bride’s gender identity, he took some time to decide and chose to continue in the process voluntarily and marry his bride."

Married at First Sight UK 2023 continues Mondays to Thursdays on E4 at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

