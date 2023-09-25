The others, particularly Laura, 34, from Hampshire were slightly caught off guard by this.

So, were they right to feel this way? Or was it indeed love at first sight when Brad and Shona met?

As their wedding airs, read on for everything we know so far about Married at First Sight's Brad and Shona.

Who is Shona?

Married At First Sight's Shona. Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Performing arts teacher

Location: Nottingham

Shona, 31, is a performing arts teacher from Nottingham. She isn't afraid to speak her mind and says she has everything going for her but a husband. She is looking to break the cycle of whirlwind flings with the help of the experts.

"My happily ever after would be for him and I to go through the experiment and really try and grow together," she told Channel 4.

Who is Brad?

Married At First Sight's Brad. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Model

Location: Grimsby

Grimsby-based model Brad is comfortable and secure in who he is and doesn't care what people think of him, as long as he is being his authentic self.

Brad turned spirituality after feeling overwhelmed with the party lifestyle.

"I trust the experts with all my heart that they have matched me well," he told Channel 4 ahead of his appearance on the experiment.

Are Married at First Sight's Brad and Shona still together?

The E4 dating show was filmed some months ago, meaning the contestants have already made their final decisions, and some others such as Ella and Nathanial have already hinted that things didn't go as planned on the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Nathanial admitted that he was better suited to a different contestant.

Despite this, it hasn't been confirmed which couples stayed together after the show, so we won't know if Shona and Brad's relationship survived until the end of season 8.

As soon as we know more we'll update you right here with all the details!

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

