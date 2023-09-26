MAFS UK unveils 4 new couples amid rumours of Ella 'cheating' with another groom
There will be more singles joining the show than ever before.
Eight new singles are set to join the Married at First Sight UK cast, aiming to shake up the experiment and ruffle the feathers of all those taking part.
While the show has introduced intruder couples in the past, it'll be slightly different this year, with more singles being introduced than ever before. The singles will all join the series at separate points over the next two weeks.
Ahead of the new entrants into the season, rumours have spread of bride Ella "cheating" on Nathanial with one of the intruder grooms. According to MailOnline, Ella shares a "passionate kiss" with the unknown groom later in the series.
A TV source told the publication: "There's no denying that Ella and Nathanial were instantly attracted to each other the day of their wedding. But Ella's natural type is a straight man with masculine energy, so one of the other grooms ticked more of her boxes.
"She didn't want to hurt Nathanial or go against the process because being part of the show means so much to her. Ella was looking for love, and with the other groom, he adores her body and mind, and they had a much better chance of enjoying a long-lasting relationship together."
In a statement to RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "We don't comment on speculation. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what does or doesn't happen as the series develops - there's still eight weeks to go."
While the identity of the intruder groom who reportedly shared a kiss with Ella is unknown, Channel 4 have revealed the eight new singles set to shake things up in the experiment.
Read on for everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight UK 2023 intruder singles.
Married at First Sight UK 2023 new singles
Adrienne
Age: 26
Job: Project support officer
Location: Cumbria
Adrienne has ran out of dating options in rural Cumbria, and so has turned to the experts to find a man worthy of her. The 26-year-old knows what she deserves and won't settle for anything less.
Bianca
Age: 29
Job: Hair extension specialist
Location: Buxton
Bianca wants to marry a stranger, because she has prioritised her career for most of her adult life and it's time to put her love life first for once!
Erica
Age: 25
Job: Dance teacher/ Social media manager
Location: Edinburgh
Erica has been heartbroken one too many times and is looking for the one. She has been single for over a year and is adamant her soulmate isn't from Edinburgh - so is handing over control to the experts.
JJ
Age: 30
Job: Fashion brand owner
Location: Essex
JJ is eager to the ditch the 'Essex boy' stereotype, as he prides himself on being down to earth and a massive softie. The 30-year-old is keen to find love closer to home, and deep down he is a hopeless romantic and is sick of being the only single one in his group of friends.
Jordan
Age: 26
Job: Personal trainer
Location: Sheffield
Jordan is a complete socialite, with unrivalled energy and enthusiasm for life and adventure. Having gone through tough times, Jordan is more confident than ever - and the only thing missing in his life is a life partner.
Mark
Age: 36
Job: Customer service manager
Location: London
Mark's motto is "too much is never enough" and looking good always comes first. Underneath all of the glitz and glamour, Mark is a loving man who has had his fair share of heartache and is looking for a change.
Matt
Age: 29
Job: Window cleaner and athlete
Location: Harrogate
Yorkshire lad Matt is laid-back and wears his heart on his sleeve. He has been single for the last year and is ready to find his perfect match.
Sean
Age: 31
Job: Store manager
Location: Durham
Sean describes himself as a social butterfly - but despite being a party animal, he is very career-driven. Having come out later in life, Sean feels he is behind and has lost years he could have spent navigating the gay scene.
He has never had anything near a relationship and now feels it is time to put his fate into the hands of the experts.
Married at First Sight UK 2023 is available to stream Mondays to Thursdays each week. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.
