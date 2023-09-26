Ahead of the new entrants into the season, rumours have spread of bride Ella "cheating" on Nathanial with one of the intruder grooms. According to MailOnline, Ella shares a "passionate kiss" with the unknown groom later in the series.

Nathanial and Ella from Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4.

A TV source told the publication: "There's no denying that Ella and Nathanial were instantly attracted to each other the day of their wedding. But Ella's natural type is a straight man with masculine energy, so one of the other grooms ticked more of her boxes.

"She didn't want to hurt Nathanial or go against the process because being part of the show means so much to her. Ella was looking for love, and with the other groom, he adores her body and mind, and they had a much better chance of enjoying a long-lasting relationship together."

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "We don't comment on speculation. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what does or doesn't happen as the series develops - there's still eight weeks to go."

While the identity of the intruder groom who reportedly shared a kiss with Ella is unknown, Channel 4 have revealed the eight new singles set to shake things up in the experiment.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight UK 2023 intruder singles.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 new singles

Adrienne

Adrienne on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Age: 26

Job: Project support officer

Location: Cumbria

Adrienne has ran out of dating options in rural Cumbria, and so has turned to the experts to find a man worthy of her. The 26-year-old knows what she deserves and won't settle for anything less.

Bianca

Bianca from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Hair extension specialist

Location: Buxton

Bianca wants to marry a stranger, because she has prioritised her career for most of her adult life and it's time to put her love life first for once!

Erica

Erica from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 25

Job: Dance teacher/ Social media manager

Location: Edinburgh

Erica has been heartbroken one too many times and is looking for the one. She has been single for over a year and is adamant her soulmate isn't from Edinburgh - so is handing over control to the experts.

JJ

JJ from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Fashion brand owner

Location: Essex

JJ is eager to the ditch the 'Essex boy' stereotype, as he prides himself on being down to earth and a massive softie. The 30-year-old is keen to find love closer to home, and deep down he is a hopeless romantic and is sick of being the only single one in his group of friends.

Jordan

Jordan from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4.

Age: 26

Job: Personal trainer

Location: Sheffield

Jordan is a complete socialite, with unrivalled energy and enthusiasm for life and adventure. Having gone through tough times, Jordan is more confident than ever - and the only thing missing in his life is a life partner.

Mark

Mark from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 36

Job: Customer service manager

Location: London

Mark's motto is "too much is never enough" and looking good always comes first. Underneath all of the glitz and glamour, Mark is a loving man who has had his fair share of heartache and is looking for a change.

Matt

Matt from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Window cleaner and athlete

Location: Harrogate

Yorkshire lad Matt is laid-back and wears his heart on his sleeve. He has been single for the last year and is ready to find his perfect match.

Sean

Sean from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Store manager

Location: Durham

Sean describes himself as a social butterfly - but despite being a party animal, he is very career-driven. Having come out later in life, Sean feels he is behind and has lost years he could have spent navigating the gay scene.

He has never had anything near a relationship and now feels it is time to put his fate into the hands of the experts.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is available to stream Mondays to Thursdays each week. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

