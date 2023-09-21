The duo were matched by the trusted Married at First Sight experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

But was it a match made in heaven?

Read on for everything we know so far about Tasha and Paul - who are part of this year's Married at First Sight 2023 line-up.

Who is Tasha?

Tasha from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 25

Job: Childcare assistant

Location: Leeds

Leeds-based childcare assistant Tasha is the life and soul of the party who has dreams of starting a family. She's on the lookout for someone who loves children as much as her.

Over the years, Tasha has dated men who have wanted to be with her just for her looks, but now she wants to find someone who can go deeper than the surface level.

"I have faith in the experts that I could find the love of my life - the Ant to my Dec," she said.

Who is Paul?

Paul from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 26

Job: Account manager

Location: Chesham

A keen footballer, boxer and gym-goer, Paul has an extremely active lifestyle.

He hails from Chesham in Buckinghamshire, England, and is looking to meet someone with a similar outlook on life. After failing at conventional dating methods, Paul is determined to tackle this experiment head on in a bid to meet his soulmate.

"I hope the experts literally hand-deliver my best friend and life partner," he told Channel 4.

Are Married at First Sight's Tasha and Paul still together?

Season 8 of Married at First Sight was filmed months ago, meaning the contestants will have already made their final decision.

However, the contestants are yet to confirm whether they made it to the end of the experiment and continued dating outside of the show.

The experts definitely ticked Tasha's box when it comes to wanting children, with Paul revealing ahead of the season: "I've always wanted kids. It's one of them ones where I knew when I get older I want to be a father. I haven't got much wisdom now but hopefully I get to a point where I can show my kids.

"I think you want to keep the family line going, and my parents really want to be grandparents and I want to be a dad and just have a little mini-me running around laughing and joking."

In a preview for their wedding episode, however, it looked like Paul could have some issues with getting his family on side, as his mum insisted she needed to know her daughter-in-law first before they got married.

However, judging by Tasha's comments, it didn't put much of a dampener on their wedding day, as she revealed Paul didn't hold back when it came to the PDA.

"I already said that I was sticking to my guns that I wasn't going to do a first kiss on my wedding day. I was like, 'Not a chance! I'm not going to know this person, my sister is going to be watching, absolutely not! Cringe.' And then he just [went for it]. I had such bad dry mouth. It wasn't pretty!"

We'll update you as soon as we know more.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

