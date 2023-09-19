In a preview for Tuesday night's episode (19th September), the pair could be seen struggling to get comfortable as they had their photos taken on their wedding day. At one point, Ros even pulled Thomas up on this.

So, was it just wedding day jitters? Or was it not meant to be?

Read on for everything we know about Rosaline and Thomas - who are part of the Married at First Sight 2023 cast.

Who is Rosaline?

Married At First Sight's Rosaline. Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Florist

Location: Crewe

Rosaline is a 28-year-old florist from Crewe.

After splitting up with her boyfriend six months ago, Rosaline is hoping to find her perfect match, get married, and have a happily ever after.

Who is Thomas?

Married At First Sight's Thomas. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Investment communications

Location: Wiltshire

Wiltshire-based Thomas is a traditional, animal-loving gent who is looking to find a soulmate who will accept him and his feline friends. After spending his teenage years living in Indonesia, Thomas has a passion for travel and adventure.

With gift-giving as his love language, Thomas is looking for that special lady who he can spoil and look after.

Are Married at First Sight's Rosaline and Thomas still together?

Although the season was filmed some time ago and the couples will have already made their final decision, it's not yet confirmed if Rosaline and Thomas are still together. But if their wedding day is anything to go by, it's not looking too promising for these two.

In a clip for their wedding day, the pair looked very awkward around one another. We'll have to wait and see if the nerves settle as the show progresses and the couple embark on their honeymoons and take part in the dinners and commitment ceremonies.

More like this

As soon as we know more, we'll update you right here.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times