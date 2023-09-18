While Jay worried that her bodily insecurities would stop her from finding love, Luke had just recovered from a shock split.

The Married at First experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas matched the couple due to their fun personalities.

But was it a match made in heaven? And are Jay and Luke still together?

Read on for everything we know so far about the couple.

Who is Jay?

Jay from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Jay was born without part of her left arm and has experienced lots of rejection due to her disability. She feels this has held her back in relationships, admitting there was a point when she believed she wasn't "worthy of someone".

Prior to the show, Jay had been single for a few months. She joined the E4 dating show with the hope of finding someone to settle down with. Ideally, she was after a cheeky chappy and someone who can make her laugh.

A positive and happy-go-lucky personality, Jay isn't afraid to take the mickey out of herself.

"Hopefully, they've found someone who is right for me and I do have faith that everything happens for a reason," Jay told Channel 4.

Who is Luke?

Luke from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Sales executive

Location: Clacton

Luke is a social butterfly who is always hitting his goals, except when it comes to finding a wife. The 30-year-old has had his fair share of rejection over the years and has struggled to meet a girl who is willing to be all in.

"I'm really open, so I know I can make things work and build, I'm just hoping she has the same attitude," he said.

Are Married at First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

While season 8 was filmed months ago, it's not yet been confirmed whether Luke and Jay are still together.

But judging by what we know so far, the pair got on very well upon first meeting.

Like the rest of the cast, they'll go on a honeymoon before having to move in together and test out their relationship. They'll get to decide whether they want to remain in the experiment during the weekly commitment ceremonies.

We'll keep you updated about the status of their relationship as soon as we know more.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Friday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

