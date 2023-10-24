He says: "I'm just a bit sceptical whether it's going to come to a point where I'll be walking all over her. I need someone to put me in my place a little bit.

"I'm just worried that she's still people pleasing me in a different way. Like, she's just letting me do what I want.

"Like, if I wanted to go to a strip club tomorrow, she'd be like, 'Yeah, go on.' But deep down I know she wouldn't want me to.

"I reckon I could go out, get a girl's number and say to her, 'Oh that meant nothing,' and she'd be like, 'Alright.' Do you know what I mean? Which is wrong!"

Read more:

Up until now, things appeared to be going pretty smoothly for Jay and Luke. They got on well on their wedding day, and quickly took their relationship to the next level.

However, in a preview for this week's episodes, Luke looked irate as he accused people of trying to "ruin" his relationship, and in another scene, Jay could be seen looking pretty upset.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Married at First Sight previously confirmed that Luke was removed from the show after 'coming to blows' with another contestant, who was revealed to be Jordan.

As a result, Jay's journey on the show had to come to an end.

In last week's episodes, Luke and Jordan clashed at the dinner party, after Nathanial exposed his wife Ella and JJ's secret texts and connection.

"That's not a respectful situation to Bianca or Nathanial because they're flirting with each other," Jordan explained.

"JJ said to Nathanial, 'It's not your business. It's not your business.' If you're flirting with another man's wife it's definitely his business."

However, Luke didn't agree and got personal, saying: "God, I think you're f***ing stupid mate!"

RadioTimes.com understands that this altercation was separate to the incident that led to Luke being removed from the show.

But with all this drama surrounding their relationship, could this be the beginning of the end for Jay and Luke?

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.