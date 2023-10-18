RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive preview of tonight's episode of Married at First Sight, during which Bianca goes to visit her pal Ros.

As the pair chat, the young bride becomes very emotional, as she admits: "I'm just broken."

She says: "So, I had a chat with JJ, and basically I got nothing. I got no clarity on, like, where his head was at. He just said that he was still confused and he needs his space.

"I feel like it's just more rejection. We've gone through, like, this process together, and I just feel like he's quit at the first hurdle. I think I'm just tired of it all at this point. I feel like I'm just broken."

Fighting back tears, she adds: "Maybe this could work and maybe you can see, like, us working through it, but my mindset is like - I just can't cope with someone who is doing this to me."

Ros then says: "I genuinely feel like if he didn't want to be here, he would have gone. JJ just doesn't know what he wants. He needs to figure it out himself or he might just be having his own problem in his head that he just won't say to you.

"It's nothing to do with you. You've done nothing wrong."

The scene comes after JJ revealed to Bianca on Tuesday's episode that he needed some space to think about how he feels.

What he failed to tell Bianca, however, was that he'd been texting another bride, Ella, 29, who is married to Nathanial, 36.

Married at First Sight stars JJ and Ella. Channel 4

Ella and Nathanial had another disagreement after in-laws week, as Ella came to the realisation that he just wants to be friends. Ella then decided to text JJ, admitting that she has to be "selfish" and put herself first.

And in a preview for Wednesday's episode, JJ and Ella can be seen flirting with one another during a secret meet-up.

"Ella's fit! Can't fancy her more, really," JJ says to the camera.

"It's more than flirting," Ella gushes to the camera.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

